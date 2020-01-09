Fish is healthy, easy to digest, and contains a good-quality protein that stimulates the body to lose weight.

Research has proven that regular consumption of fish and fish oil can help reduce inflammation-induced obesity, reduce leptin and blood pressure levels, increase insulin sensitivity, and improve heart health. Most fitness expert recommends fish for those who aim to lose weight.

Here's how fish can make lose weight.

1. Low calories

Fish is a great option when you are on a weight-loss mission because it's low in calories. So, you can have grilled or poached fish with veggies without consuming more than 350 calories. It keeps you satisfied.

2. Contains healthy fats

The fat found in fat is omega-2-fatty acids. This fat helps your body achieve the recommended omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acid ratio. This, in turn, helps reduce inflammation caused by the excessive omega-6 fatty acids found in most junk foods. Consuming fish can help reduce inflammation and your chances of gaining fat.

Fishes contain low calories which makes them a good weight loss diet

3. Acts as a natural antidepressant

Stress has been to be one of the reasons most people add weight. Increased consumption of fish lowers stress levels and reduces the risk of depression, which automatically leads to weight loss. So, consume fish or fish oil to stay healthy, mentally and physically.

4. Good source of quality protein

Fish are a good source of lean protein and help you build lean muscle mass. Fish protein is effective in weight loss compared to any other animal protein as it improves satiety. Moreover, fish contains the amino acid, taurine. This amino acid could be beneficial in the prevention of obesity and diabetes.

5. Maintains healthy metabolism

Fish is rich in iodine, which is responsible for the proper functioning of the hormone thyroid. The nutrient keeps the levels of thyroid up, helping the body's metabolism on an optimal level. This, in turn, helps the body burn calories normally.