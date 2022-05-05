RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Akinola Victoria

Death is inevitable and a normal occurrence in life. No matter how hard you try, you just can't escape it. However, in some places in the world, death is very much illegal. Who could’ve thought that even being dead could be a problem?

Biritiba Mirim, Brazil
Biritiba Mirim, Brazil

Here are 7 places in the world where death has been outlawed;

1. Sarpourenx, France

In 2008, the mayor of Sarpourenx ordered a decree forbidding the residents from dying unless they somehow already owned a spot for burial in the congested cemetery. Even thinking of death is prohibited in Sarpourenx and attracts severe punishments.

Sarpourenx, France
Sarpourenx, France Pulse Nigeria

2. Longyearbyen, Norway

Longyearbyen is located so close to the arctic circle and the weather usually reaches freezing temperatures. This frigid temperature prevents dead bodies from decomposing which in turn increases the spread of diseases to the living. Dying and being buried in Longyearbyen has been outlawed since 1950. People approaching death are taken to other parts of Norway to live out their last days.

Longyearbyen, Norway
Longyearbyen, Norway Pulse Nigeria

3. Lanjarón, Spain

The mayor of this village in Granada province banned death in 1999. This ban was put in place because the local cemetery was overcrowded and it was difficult for the souls of the departed to find peace in the afterlife. The residents were advised to remain alive and healthy until a new graveyard was found.

Lanjarón, Spain
Lanjarón, Spain Pulse Nigeria

4. Itsukushima, Japan

Itsukushima is a UNESCO world heritage site in Japan dedicated to worshipping the gods. It is also known as 'Shrine Island' and is home to many shrines and temples. To maintain its sanctity and holiness, no deaths or births have been allowed on Shrine Island since 1978. In fact, there are no hospitals or cemeteries in this part of Japan.

Itsukushima, Japan
Itsukushima, Japan Pulse Nigeria

5. Sellia, Italy

In 2015, a decree was passed in Sellia preventing its citizens from even falling sick at all. This decree was passed to protect Sellia's diminishing population. The population were asked to resist death and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Sellia, Italy
Sellia, Italy Pulse Nigeria

6. Cugnaux, France

In 2007, the Mayor of Cugnaux banned death after he was unable to get permission to open a new cemetery. However, Cugnaux was later granted permission to widen its cemetery.

Cugnaux, France
Cugnaux, France Pulse Nigeria

7. Biritiba Mirim, Brazil

In 2005, the mayor of Biritiba-Mirim passed a law forbidding the residents to die on its land. The residents of those who defied this law by dying were fined and even jailed sometimes. This law was passed because the graveyards had reached full capacity and crypts were starting to be shared.

Akinola Victoria

