Drunk at a party? Here’s how to feel better

Drink a lot of water

We want to believe that before you began your drinking escapade you ate. In between your alcoholic intake, you should drink a lot of water, being sufficiently hydrated can help to flush toxins from your body. A good rule of thumb is to drink one bottle of water after every drink.

Take a cold shower or wash your face with cold water

If you can take a cold shower, then do that, if you can’t wash your face. Some people use cold showers to wake their intoxicated friends up.

Induce vomiting

If you’ve gone over the top, inducing vomiting can allow some of the alcohol to go out of your system so you can sober up quickly.

Take coffee or energy drinks

If you need to stay alert, then drink some coffee or energy drinks that have caffeine in them.

Sleep

One of the easiest ways to recover from being drunk is to take a nap. Sleeping helps your body recover from the effect of alcohol by giving the liver time to metabolize alcohol

How to avoid getting drunk

Loss of memory, violent behaviour and unwanted and regretful sexual behaviour are some of the reasons you should avoid getting drunk at a party.