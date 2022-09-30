Feeling better after drinking doesn’t mean that the alcohol will be removed from your bloodstream but you can feel more alert and sober. This doesn’t mean you should drive or operate heavy machinery.
Drunk at a party? Here’s how to feel better
You get invited to a party, from one can of beer to another glass of wine, soon the room starts spinning and you realise that you are wasted. How do you feel better instantly?
Recommended articles
Drink a lot of water
We want to believe that before you began your drinking escapade you ate. In between your alcoholic intake, you should drink a lot of water, being sufficiently hydrated can help to flush toxins from your body. A good rule of thumb is to drink one bottle of water after every drink.
Take a cold shower or wash your face with cold water
If you can take a cold shower, then do that, if you can’t wash your face. Some people use cold showers to wake their intoxicated friends up.
Induce vomiting
If you’ve gone over the top, inducing vomiting can allow some of the alcohol to go out of your system so you can sober up quickly.
Take coffee or energy drinks
If you need to stay alert, then drink some coffee or energy drinks that have caffeine in them.
Sleep
One of the easiest ways to recover from being drunk is to take a nap. Sleeping helps your body recover from the effect of alcohol by giving the liver time to metabolize alcohol
How to avoid getting drunk
Loss of memory, violent behaviour and unwanted and regretful sexual behaviour are some of the reasons you should avoid getting drunk at a party.
Count your drinks, and know if you are on your first or second bottle. Then, drink a lot of water and snacks in between your drinks. Avoid mixing drinks, the effect may be ghastly.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng