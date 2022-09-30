RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Drunk at a party? Here’s how to feel better

Temi Iwalaiye

You get invited to a party, from one can of beer to another glass of wine, soon the room starts spinning and you realise that you are wasted. How do you feel better instantly?

Feeling better after drinking doesn’t mean that the alcohol will be removed from your bloodstream but you can feel more alert and sober. This doesn’t mean you should drive or operate heavy machinery.

We want to believe that before you began your drinking escapade you ate. In between your alcoholic intake, you should drink a lot of water, being sufficiently hydrated can help to flush toxins from your body. A good rule of thumb is to drink one bottle of water after every drink.

If you can take a cold shower, then do that, if you can’t wash your face. Some people use cold showers to wake their intoxicated friends up.

If you’ve gone over the top, inducing vomiting can allow some of the alcohol to go out of your system so you can sober up quickly.

If you need to stay alert, then drink some coffee or energy drinks that have caffeine in them.

One of the easiest ways to recover from being drunk is to take a nap. Sleeping helps your body recover from the effect of alcohol by giving the liver time to metabolize alcohol

Loss of memory, violent behaviour and unwanted and regretful sexual behaviour are some of the reasons you should avoid getting drunk at a party.

Count your drinks, and know if you are on your first or second bottle. Then, drink a lot of water and snacks in between your drinks. Avoid mixing drinks, the effect may be ghastly.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

