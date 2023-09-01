Domino's Pizza launches ultimate savings menu to reflect customer-centric culture

The new offer tagged Ultimate Savers Menu gives customers an opportunity to purchase Smallie Sweet Marghie, Smallie Chicken Pie, Smallie Smoked BBQ Sausage, Fiery Chick, Beef Suya, & Jollof Rice at reduced prices.

Effective from 9th August 2023, Domino’s Pizza customers across its numerous stores in Nigeria can now purchase Smallie Sweet Marghie from ₦‎600 as against ₦‎1,200; the Smallie Chickenpie which was ₦‎1,200 is now from ₦‎800 while Smallie Smoked BBQ Sausage, Fiery Chick, Beef Suya available that was also ₦‎1,200 is now from ₦‎1000 and the Jollof Rice from ₦‎800 to ₦‎600.

For nearly 11 years of its existence in Nigeria, Domino’s Pizza regularly seeks ways to deliver quality services to its customers through promos and the introduction of new menus that align with Nigerian flavour whilst ensuring pocket-friendly prices.

Speaking on the development, the Marketing Manager of Domino’s Pizza, Mariam Busari attributed the price slash, despite an increase in the cost of production across different sectors to the company’s passion “to ensure non-stop satisfaction for our customers. It is also one of our strategies to reflect on the rate of inflation in the country.

“At Domino’s Pizza, we are true to our customer-centric culture and believe that everyone deserves a slice of goodness that Domino’s Pizza brings. Customer satisfaction is at the forefront of our operation. They are the foundation of our business, and we owe it to them to continue giving them the best Pizza experience, best value, affordability, and accessibility, in line with our international standards.

Feel free to properly engage and enjoy these delicious offers. Visit any Domino’s Pizza store near you or order yours through the official Domino’s Pizza website www.dominos.ng OR call 090-8888-9999 to place your order & get it in 20 minutes, delivery guaranteed or you get a FREE medium pizza voucher!! It’s easy and convenient, and you get MORE SAVINGS with such pocket-friendly offers. Available in ALL branches, nationwide!

DELIVERED TO YOU IN 20MINS, WITH ZERO DELIVERY FEE!

To check up on other amazing deals visit the official Domino’s Pizza Nigeria website www.dominos.ng and place your order and have it delivered to you in 20mins or you get a FREE MEDIUM CLASSIC PIZZA VOUCHER.

COMPLETELY FREE DELIVERY ALWAYS!!!

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza Nigeria is the leading pizza restaurant in Nigeria providing exceptional Pizza delivery and dine-in service and is one of the three sub-franchises of EatN’Go Africa. The leading Pizza brand offers freshly made hand-tossed crust, Italian thin crusts, or Premium Pan crusts with a wide variety of toppings such as our very own Chicken Suya. Side items include breads such as Cheesy Bread, Choco Pocket, and Potato Wedges, Chicken Wings & Chicken Kickers.

Domino's Pizza served over 500 million pizzas last year worldwide. Our delivery people drive more than 10 million miles every week to bring you the best pizza we can make. We operate over 11,000 pizza places in more than 80 countries dedicated to providing great-tasting pizza for carryout or delivery to your door.

