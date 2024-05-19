ADVERTISEMENT
5 delicious smoothies that won't spike your blood sugar

Samiah Ogunlowo

Smoothies are a fantastic way to start your day or refuel after a workout.

Whip up one of these blood sugar-friendly smoothies [Pinterest]
When made correctly, a smoothie can deliver stable energy levels, satiate hunger for hours, clear skin, and even balance weight.

However, when made incorrectly, smoothies can become a major sugar bomb, leading to blood sugar spikes, irritability, breakouts, and weight gain.

And for those managing blood sugar levels, the potential for a sugar spike can turn this refreshing treat into a concern.

This article explores 5 delicious smoothies that won't spike your blood sugar.

These smoothies are perfect for anyone looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels while still enjoying a tasty treat:

Berries are naturally low in sugar and high in fibre, making them an excellent choice for a blood sugar-friendly smoothie.

To make a berry blast smoothie, simply blend a handful of mixed berries – such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries – with a handful of spinach or kale and a splash of unsweetened almond milk.

Berry blast smoothie [Delish]
The result is a refreshing and nutritious smoothie that's bursting with antioxidants and flavour.

Green smoothies are a great way to sneak in extra servings of vegetables without sacrificing taste. To make a green smoothie, blend a handful of spinach or kale, half an avocado, a small cucumber, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a handful of fresh herbs like mint or cilantro.

Green smoothie [Downshiftology]
Add a splash of coconut water or unsweetened almond milk to thin out the consistency, and blend until smooth. This smoothie is packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats to keep you feeling energised and satisfied.

Craving something sweet and chocolatey? Look no further than a cocoa banana smoothie. To make this indulgent yet blood-sugar-friendly treat, blend a ripe banana, a tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder, a handful of spinach or kale, and a splash of unsweetened almond milk.

Cocoa banana smoothie [Slurrp]
The combination of banana and cocoa creates a rich and satisfying flavour, while the protein powder helps keep you full and satisfied until your next meal.

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with this delicious smoothie recipe. Blend a combination of frozen mango, pineapple, and banana with a handful of spinach or kale and a splash of coconut water.

The result is a sweet and refreshing smoothie that's packed with vitamins, minerals, and immune-boosting antioxidants. Plus, the tropical flavours will make you feel like you're lounging on a beach somewhere far away.

Tropical smoothie [Creative Gourmet]
For a creamy and satisfying smoothie that won't spike your blood sugar, try a peanut butter power smoothie. Blend a ripe banana, a tablespoon of natural peanut butter, a handful of spinach or kale and a splash of unsweetened almond milk.

The combination of banana and peanut butter creates a rich and creamy texture, while the protein powder helps keep you full and satisfied.

This smoothie is perfect for refuelling after a workout or as a quick and easy breakfast option.

Smoothies are a delicious and convenient way to pack in nutrients while on the go. However, it's important to be mindful of the ingredients you use to avoid a spike in blood sugar levels.

By choosing recipes that are low in sugar and high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats, you can enjoy a tasty and nutritious smoothie without worrying about your blood sugar.

So next time you're craving a sweet treat, whip up one of these blood sugar-friendly smoothies and enjoy all the flavour and satisfaction without the sugar crash.

