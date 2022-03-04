A government official, Ossai Ovie Success who is the Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor took to his Facebook account to announce that he has a job for them at Delta First Media Asaba.
Dancing Chicken Republic security guards reportedly offered jobs at Delta First Media
The dancing security guards have a pending job offer it seems.
Recommended articles
Pulse Nigeria
Speaking on the rumour that they lost their job he wrote, “They actually succeeded in bringing more customers to the chicken republic with their dancing video:”
“We are living in the era of social media and those guys should be appreciated by Chicken Republic fast food for promotion not sack.”
“Please, if you can reach them let them know I have a job for them at Delta First Media.”
By the time this report was written we do not know if they accepted the job offer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng