11 cities in the world named Lagos

Temi Iwalaiye

How many cities in the world are known as Lagos?

Lagos Nigeria [Africanreport]
Lagos Nigeria [Africanreport]

Imagine being in an airport where Lagos is announced, you board the plane just to find out it’s not the Lagos you want to go to.

When cities have similar names, they are called homonymous cities, and there are many such cities in the world called Lagos.

This is arguable the most popular place called Lagos. Lagos, Nigeria was made a state on May 27, 1967. The name Lagos translates to "lake" in Portuguese. It was given to Nigeria centuries ago upon the arrival of the first Portuguese traders.

Lagos is also found in Ghana. Lagos is almost 73 kilometres (45 km) away from Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti. It is also roughly 176 kilometres from Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Los Lagos [Myguidechile]
Los Lagos [Myguidechile] Pulse Nigeria
The city of Los Lagos in Chile is in a region full of lakes. The second-largest lake and island in Chile are both found in this region. The people who live in Los Lagos work in forestry, fishing, and cattle farming.

There's also a place in Greece called Lagos. It is located in the regional unit of Xanthi. Lagos Greece is a coastal city, just like in Nigeria. It is located on the bar that divides the Aegean Sea from Lake Vistonida.

Lagos is another settlement in the Greek region of Crete, namely in Kasteli, Heraklion. It is close to the settlement of Agnos and the village of Smar. According to the 2011 census, there was a population of 179,302 (2021) and 211,370 in its wider metropolitan area.

Lagos Portugal [Wikivogaye]
Lagos Portugal [Wikivogaye] Pulse Nigeria

In the Algarve region of southern Portugal, there is the town of Lagos. It is a popular tourist location because of its atlantic beaches, cliffs, and walled ancient town.

This municipality is located in the Azores' southwest on São Miguel Island. In 2011, 14,442 people were living there.

Lagos, Spain is in the Malaga province. It is a highly sunny region of Spain with immaculate beaches.

Lagos Andalucia is a small coastal community situated between the municipalities of Algarrobo and Torrox, outside of Vélez-Málaga.

Lagos is situated in the East Nusa Tenggara area. Lagos is roughly 372 kilometres away from Kupang.The distance, measured as the crow flies, between Lagos and Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is roughly 1,545 km.

Lagos France [francevoyage]
Lagos France [francevoyage] Pulse Nigeria

Lagos, France, is a village in the southwest region of France, in the Pyrenees-Altantigues region. It is situated in the township of Nay-Est in the Pau district.

Temi Iwalaiye

11 cities in the world named Lagos

