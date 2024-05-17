Imagine being in an airport where Lagos is announced, you board the plane just to find out it’s not the Lagos you want to go to.
11 cities in the world named Lagos
How many cities in the world are known as Lagos?
Recommended articles
When cities have similar names, they are called homonymous cities, and there are many such cities in the world called Lagos.
Cities in the world called Lagos
1. Lagos, Nigeria
This is arguable the most popular place called Lagos. Lagos, Nigeria was made a state on May 27, 1967. The name Lagos translates to "lake" in Portuguese. It was given to Nigeria centuries ago upon the arrival of the first Portuguese traders.
2. Lagos, Ghana
Lagos is also found in Ghana. Lagos is almost 73 kilometres (45 km) away from Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti. It is also roughly 176 kilometres from Accra, the capital of Ghana.
3. Lagos, Chile
The city of Los Lagos in Chile is in a region full of lakes. The second-largest lake and island in Chile are both found in this region. The people who live in Los Lagos work in forestry, fishing, and cattle farming.
4. Lagos, Xanthi, Greece
There's also a place in Greece called Lagos. It is located in the regional unit of Xanthi. Lagos Greece is a coastal city, just like in Nigeria. It is located on the bar that divides the Aegean Sea from Lake Vistonida.
5. Lagos, Heraklion, Greece
Lagos is another settlement in the Greek region of Crete, namely in Kasteli, Heraklion. It is close to the settlement of Agnos and the village of Smar. According to the 2011 census, there was a population of 179,302 (2021) and 211,370 in its wider metropolitan area.
6. Lagos, Algarve, Portugal
In the Algarve region of southern Portugal, there is the town of Lagos. It is a popular tourist location because of its atlantic beaches, cliffs, and walled ancient town.
7. Lagos, Azore, Portugal
This municipality is located in the Azores' southwest on São Miguel Island. In 2011, 14,442 people were living there.
ALSO READ: Top 10 most beautiful cities in the world
8. Lagos, Malaga, Spain
Lagos, Spain is in the Malaga province. It is a highly sunny region of Spain with immaculate beaches.
9. Lagos, Andalucia, Spain
Lagos Andalucia is a small coastal community situated between the municipalities of Algarrobo and Torrox, outside of Vélez-Málaga.
10. Lagos, Indonesia
Lagos is situated in the East Nusa Tenggara area. Lagos is roughly 372 kilometres away from Kupang.The distance, measured as the crow flies, between Lagos and Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is roughly 1,545 km.
11. Lagos, France
Lagos, France, is a village in the southwest region of France, in the Pyrenees-Altantigues region. It is situated in the township of Nay-Est in the Pau district.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng