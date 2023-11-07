ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

#FeatureByAfricanFoodNetwork

The much-anticipated African Food and Drinks Festival is scheduled to take place on the 26 November at Tobix Garden, along Banex Kado Expressway, Abuja.

This festival is a grand celebration of Africa's rich and diverse gastronomic heritage and Abuja, the vibrant capital city of Nigeria, is set to host an extraordinary event that promises to tantalize taste buds and celebrate the diverse culinary traditions of the African continent.

  • Taste the Continent 

Attendees will embark on a culinary journey through Africa, sampling an array of dishes from various regions. From the fiery spices of North Africa to the hearty stews of West Africa, every palate will be treated to an unforgettable taste adventure. This is a rare chance to savour the authentic flavours of the continent in one location.

  • Artisanal Food and Beverage Stalls

In addition to the culinary showcases, the festival will feature a vibrant marketplace with a curated selection of artisanal food and beverage stalls. Here, attendees can explore a diverse range of products, from unique spices and sauces to handcrafted beverages and sweets, all inspired by the rich traditions of African cuisine.

  • Live Entertainment and Cultural Performances

The biggest food festival in Africa promises not only a feast for the taste buds but also a celebration of African culture. Live music performances, traditional dances, and cultural displays will add an extra layer of vibrancy to the event, creating an immersive experience for attendees.

How to Join the Festival

Participation in the African Food and Drinks Festival in Abuja is FREE for a limited time. Register here: https://festival.afrifoodnetwork.com/event-registration-abuja-2023/ to secure your slot.

Join Us in Celebrating Africa's Culinary Heritage

The African Food and Drinks Festival in Abuja promises to be an unforgettable event for food enthusiasts, culture lovers, and anyone eager to explore the rich tapestry of African cuisine.

Don't miss this opportunity to taste, learn, and celebrate with us at the biggest food festival in Africa. Mark your calendars and join us at Tobix Garden on November 26 for a culinary journey like no other.

For more information and registration, visit festival.afrifoodnetwork.com OR instagram.com/afrifoodfestival/

