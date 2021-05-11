RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Camwood: 5 health benefits of Sandalwood/Osun you didn't know

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

This herb is known for its skin rejuvenating abilities, but it can also do much more.

5 health benefits of Camwood (Sandalwood/Osun) you didn't know
5 health benefits of Camwood (Sandalwood/Osun) you didn't know Pulse Nigeria

Camwood has a cleansing power works on both face and the whole body, a natural herb for healthy skin.

Recommended articles

Camwood is also known as African Sandalwood or Osun in yoruba. It is a shrubby, leguminous, hard-wooded tree from Central West Africa.

Camwood powder is a red powder that comes from the Camwood tree. Essential Oil gotten from Camwood has lots of minerals, vitamins, cicatrizing, astringent, antispasmodic, emollient, anti-aging, antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory ingredients, helping the skin and hair in various ways.

Here are some of its health benefits.

Camwood Powder can help undo damages to the skin caused by the sun. It is a natural beauty ingredient for treating sunburns. Also, teenagers dealing with pimples, acne, and eczema will find Camwood Powder a great help when added to their skincare routine.

Mixed with raw black soap, turmeric and honey, Camwood will lighten the skin. It helps to keep the skin toned and if escalated, can even bleach the skin.

Camwood is loaded with anti-aging, detoxifying and wrinkle reducing properties. If you want to remove or reduce the signs, then it is a good cosmetic. When mixed with almond oil and coconut oil, will tighten your skin. Mix with many homemade beauty products like face Masks, scrubs, and natural face moisturizers for wonderful results.

Camwood Powder is also loaded with natural skin soothing properties and qualities that enhance skin beautifully. A must in natural beauty recipes. It will help you remove your dead, dull skin, exposing the glowing, beautiful inner skin naturally.

ALSO READ: Get to know the top delicacies of these 5 Nigerian towns

Camwood Powder contains powerful antioxidants and is also an anti-inflammatory agent that helps to improve blood circulation to your face, remove toxins and fight the formation of wrinkle-causing free radicals. It can also be used to treat insect bites and swelling.

Authors:

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

28-year-old man sexually abuses mother and kills her a day before Mothers’ Day

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

4 things to do after sex

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)