Camwood: 5 health benefits of Sandalwood/Osun you didn't know

Camwood is also known as African Sandalwood or Osun in yoruba. It is a shrubby, leguminous, hard-wooded tree from Central West Africa.

Camwood powder is a red powder that comes from the Camwood tree. Essential Oil gotten from Camwood has lots of minerals, vitamins, cicatrizing, astringent, antispasmodic, emollient, anti-aging, antiseptic, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory ingredients, helping the skin and hair in various ways.

Here are some of its health benefits.

1. Heals sunburns and acne

Camwood Powder can help undo damages to the skin caused by the sun. It is a natural beauty ingredient for treating sunburns. Also, teenagers dealing with pimples, acne, and eczema will find Camwood Powder a great help when added to their skincare routine.

2. Bleaching abilities

Mixed with raw black soap, turmeric and honey, Camwood will lighten the skin. It helps to keep the skin toned and if escalated, can even bleach the skin.

Camwood is loaded with anti-aging, detoxifying and wrinkle reducing properties. If you want to remove or reduce the signs, then it is a good cosmetic. When mixed with almond oil and coconut oil, will tighten your skin. Mix with many homemade beauty products like face Masks, scrubs, and natural face moisturizers for wonderful results.

4. Soothes the skin

Camwood Powder is also loaded with natural skin soothing properties and qualities that enhance skin beautifully. A must in natural beauty recipes. It will help you remove your dead, dull skin, exposing the glowing, beautiful inner skin naturally.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties