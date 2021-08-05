Get to know the top delicacies of these 5 Nigerian towns

Most times, it dates back to history with founding founders of the area introducing the food, in some cases it's because the particular food is very accessible to the area (some cases the produce is in abundance in the area) and in some cases people from the area have come to love the particular food and growing up in the locality, the food became a part of living hence attributed to them and so on.

1. Ilorin & Wara

Ilorin, state capital of Kwara is known for Wara (Cheese curds). Regarded as the 6th largest city by population in Nigeria as its boasts of over 777,667 people as at 2006 census, wara is one food people from Ilorin love!

Wara can be eaten the way it is, boiled and fried, as part of a dish and so on. It's one to taste if ever in that area.

2. Ibadan & Amala/Abula

Geographically, Ibadan is the largest city in Nigeria! The capital of Oyo State comes as third most populous city in Nigeria (after Lagos and Kano) and the most populous state with a population placed at a staggering 3 million and counting. Ibadan locals are known for the love of Amala eaten with 'Abula' (a mix of ewedu and gbegiri).

A visit to Ibadan is incomplete without a visit to a local canteen.

3. Ekiti & Iyan (Pounded yam) and Egusi

Ekiti is a state in Western Nigeria and the capital of Ado Ekiti. The love Ekiti locals have for pounded yam and egusi is almost obvious in anyone who had their childhood/formative years in the state. Rumour has it that pounded yam in ekiti symbolizes 'Unity'- there a day set aside for an elaborate ceremony of the arrival of the new yam season in some communities in Ekiti.

4. Abeokuta & Lafun (White Amala) with Ewedu (Jute)

Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State in South West Nigeria. The locals love for 'Lafun' (white amala) gotten from cassava and ewedu is one food the indigenes don't play with.

5. Ijebu-Ode & Ifokore/Ikokore