Burna Boy launches cannabis brand called Brkfast

According to Black Cannabis Magazine, on October 7th in South Beach, Miami, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy launched his cannabis brand BrkFst in collaboration with Jokes Up/Ice Kream.
What makes the launch more interesting is the name of the brand comes from his latest hit record ‘Last Last’. He sang, “e don cast, last last na everybody go chop breakfast.” and also “I need igbo (weed) and shayo (alcohol” Also, stoners love smoking early in the morning called morning weed breakfast.
Burna Boy has always been vocal about smoking weed. Speaking on the Home Grown radio show in 2021, Burna Boy says everyone in Nigeria smokes weed but they are hypocritical about it.
“It’s not a zero-tolerance. It’s like everybody does it, but nobody wants to be the one that is seen with it. It’s just kind of hypocritical out there. Everybody smokes weed,” he said.
Notwithstanding, cannabis is a banned and illegal substance in Nigeria so we suppose Nigerians aren’t part of his clientele.
