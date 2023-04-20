The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Burger King Nigeria launches three new additions to their sides menu

Are we shocked to see these new sides at Burger King? Yes! Do we love it? ABSOLUTELY! Apparently, these additions are a result of a consumer survey done by the brand at the end of the last business year and a recent social media poll, where consumers were asked what they would like to add to their menu! And guess what? The majority requested more than just fries as a side item that reflected the local taste of Nigerians.

Burger King Nigeria took this feedback seriously and came up with the perfect solution - introducing these delicious sides. They have not only satisfied their customers' cravings but also shown their commitment to embracing the local culture. We absolutely love a brand that listens and that’s why Burger King Nigeria is one of our favorite QSR brands.

The Fried Plantain cubes are diced to perfection and are made of ripe plantains that pair well with any of their burgers. It comes in two sizes and costs between N1,000 to N1,200

If you are looking for an alternative to our regular fries then our fried sweet potato cubes are your best choice and it also pairs well with any burger of your choice, especially the Big King! The best part is you can get it as a side for as low as N750 to N1,000.

If you are a yam lover then the yam fries are just the crunchy addition you need to add to your BK order; shaped like French fries but with thicker cuts, they’re ideal for dipping in sauces, including the BK BBQ dip, curry dip & Hot sauce. It also goes for as low as N750 to N1,000.

One of the best parts about the new sides launch is they have also introduced a lunch hour deal, this way you can have a full meal at an affordable price of N3,500.

When asked about the new sides launch, the Marketing Coordinator, Victoria Buzugbe had this to say “At Burger King Nigeria, we are always looking for ways to ensure our consumers enjoy their BK meals their way and introducing sides peculiar to the Nigerian market was a no-brainer. Our new sides are the perfect addition to our mouth-watering Burgers and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy the Real Burger Experience, their way!”

Burger King Nigeria remains committed to providing its customers with the best experience by introducing new and innovative ways to serve them while maintaining the highest quality of food service. So come on in to the nearest BK store and indulge in these delicious new side items or the lunch hour deals.

For more information on Burger King Nigeria, kindly visit the company’s website www.burger-king.ng, and follow their Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter page @burgerkingnga filled with many mouth-watering offers to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

