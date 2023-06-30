5 unusual African tribal traditions and ways of life

These traditions are deeply rooted in spirituality, history, and a beautiful connection with nature. This article explores five uncommon African tribal traditions, which may seem strange to many. Some might even appear scary to those who do not understand the reasons behind their underlying significance.

Together, we will explore the unique rituals, ceremonies, and customs that have shaped communities and preserved heritage.

It's important to note that this article merely scratches the surface, as African traditions are boundless. Let's dive in:

ADVERTISEMENT

Spitting as a form of respect

Pulse Nigeria

The Maasai, nomadic people inhabiting parts of Kenya and northern Tanzania, have a unique cultural tradition where spitting is considered a demonstration of respect. When greeting a visitor, the Maasai spit on their hands before shaking hands as a sign of honour.

During a girl's wedding ceremony, her father blesses her by spitting on her forehead and breasts as a symbol of love and affection. While this African custom may appear weird, it holds deep meaning within their community.

Wearing of clay plates on the lips

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Among the unique practices that endure in Africa, the Mursi tribe of Ethiopia stands out with its tradition of women wearing large pottery or wooden plates on their lower lips.

When a Mursi girl reaches the age of 15 or 16, her mother or an elder woman in the community carefully cuts her lower lip. A wooden plug is inserted to hold the cut open for approximately three months, allowing it to heal.

During special occasions, such as weddings or when entering into marriage, single or newly married women wear lip plates crafted from clay or wood. These plates not only symbolise the wearer's bravery but also signify fertility and indicate the girl's readiness for marriage.

Applying red mud on the body

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The Himba women of Namibia have a distinctive practice of adorning their bodies with red mud known as Red Ochre or otjize.

From a young age, girls in the tribe begin using otjize as part of their personal hygiene routine. Every morning, they apply a mixture of fat and red ochre as a paste, creating an appearance that appeals to their fellow tribesmen.

The exact origins of this practice have been the subject of speculation, with some suggesting it offers protection against the sun or insects. But the Himba tribe have clarified that the application of otjize is purely for aesthetic purposes, enhancing their natural beauty.

Drinking blood

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Within the Maasai tribe of Kenya, the consumption of blood holds so much significance. They consume raw blood, cooked blood, and blood-milk mixtures derived from their cattle. The blood is obtained by cutting the jugular artery of a cow so precisely that it doesn’t kill the animal. The mixed blood and milk concoction serves as a ceremonial drink during special celebrations or is given to the sick as a form of treatment.

In Maasai culture, cattle hold immense value. The size of one's herd signifies social status within the community, and the accumulation of livestock is prioritised over their consumption.

Competing for love in a courtship dance

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomadic Wodaabe tribe of Niger shares ties with the Fulani people of North Africa. They have a deep appreciation for beauty and parades.

Unlike the customary practices seen in many African cultures, where women showcase themselves to attract potential suitors, the Wodaabe tribe follows an unusual tradition.