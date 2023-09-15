ADVERTISEMENT
Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition

Bikiya Graham-Douglas led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition.
Bikiya Graham-Douglas led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation announces 6th edition of Playwright Competition.

The Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led organisation has since inception remained focused on the development of talents and the entire performing arts ecosystem in Nigeria, strategically placing the country on the global creative map.

This year, The Beeta Playwright competition calls for talented playwrights between the ages of 18 and 40 to submit their exceptional stories for a chance win the sum of $3000 as the grand prize.

Themed “No Limits’, the 2023 edition of the Beeta Playwright competition closes entries on the 30th of September 2023 and encourages contestants to explore the depth of their creativity and submit entries.

The winning playwright also gets other opportunities which includes a publishing deal with one of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s publishing partners; Paperworth Books led by Ibiso Graham-Douglas, alongside all top ten finalists will have a chance to be part of a capacity building workshop and possible tour of specially selected Plays with Utopia Theatre in the United Kingdom led by Mojisola Elufowoju. A live production of the winning play will be produced.

The Judges for the 2023 Beeta Playwright Competition include Ahmed Yerima, Ego Boyo, Shaibu Husseini, Ibiso Graham-Douglas, Kenneth Uphopho and Ayo Jaiyesimi.

Displaying a recognition of the hard work, creativity and time required in the writing process, the shortlisted Playwrights will be rewarded with consolation prizes.

Speaking at the award ceremony of the Beeta Playwright competition last year, the Founder; Bikiya Graham-Douglas, highlighted her reason for creating such a platform that encourages and rewards young playwrights:

“We are grateful for the talent being discovered in Nigeria.

“We started this competition because we saw a vacuum in documenting playwrights in my generation. I found myself as an Actress and Producer constantly looking for new materials to no avail, hence, our decision to create this platform. It’s been very rewarding to see all these young people writing and telling their own version of our history. They deserve our applause.”

The past winners of the Beeta Playwright Competition include ‘Our Son the Minister’ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim, ‘Daughters of the East’ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe and ‘Black Dust’ by Temilolu Fosudo and ‘The Mask We Wear’ by Femi Akande at the 5th edition.

This edition is proudly sponsored by Chairborne Global Services Limited, MTN Foundation, Utopia Theatre UK, Olajide Oyewole LLP and Paperworth Books.

All entries should be submitted at http://www.beetauniversal.org (Terms and Conditions Apply)

Follow the conversation on social media @beetaarts

For more information; contact Dunni at +234 816 764 5578 or email info@beetauniversal.org

