Atican Beach Resort is one of such locations — serene and dreamy.
Open Hours: All day
Contact person: 08136774408
Gate fee: N500 on weekdays, N1000 on weekends and public holidays
Things to take with you: Overnight bag, mat, beach kit and a camera.
Atican Beach resort is a pristine ocean-side destination in Lekki, one of the many private beach resorts in Lagos. It offers both one-day relaxation activities and lodging.
If you want to visit the beach, prepare for a fun day with family or friends, with lots of food, laughter and drinks. To rent a tent, especially when you're in a group, is N10,000.
However, for lodging, prepare to enjoy both the clean white sands, but also the romantic layout of the resort. The resort has a restaurant, swimming pool with a view and a great barbeque spot!
How to get there
Located off Lekki Epe Expressway, just after Ajah, Atican Beach is on Abraham Adesanya Estate Road, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
Best time to visit
Any time of the year. However, weekends and holidays would more like receive crowds so book ahead.
Cost of lodging
Atican Beach Resort lodging basically functions as a hotel. These are the rates for a room per night. Rates might change over time.
Standard Room- N10,000
Standard Plus- N12,000
Deluxe Room- N15,000
Double Bed- N18,500
Family Room- N18,500
Executive Room- N20,000
Presidential Room- N25,000
Fun things to do
At Atican Beach Resort, relaxation and recreation come as the total package. At the resort, you can:
- Lounge by the beach
- Go horse-riding
- Eat all the beach-side delicacies... from suya to sea food
- Listen to a live band at night