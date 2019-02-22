Atican Beach Resort is one of such locations — serene and dreamy.

Open Hours: All day

Contact person: 08136774408

Gate fee: N500 on weekdays, N1000 on weekends and public holidays

Things to take with you: Overnight bag, mat, beach kit and a camera.

Atican Beach resort is a pristine ocean-side destination in Lekki, one of the many private beach resorts in Lagos. It offers both one-day relaxation activities and lodging.

If you want to visit the beach, prepare for a fun day with family or friends, with lots of food, laughter and drinks. To rent a tent, especially when you're in a group, is N10,000.

However, for lodging, prepare to enjoy both the clean white sands, but also the romantic layout of the resort. The resort has a restaurant, swimming pool with a view and a great barbeque spot!

How to get to Lakowe Lakes

Located off Lekki Epe Expressway, just after Ajah, Atican Beach is on Abraham Adesanya Estate Road, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

Best time to visit

Any time of the year. However, weekends and holidays would more like receive crowds so book ahead.

Cost of lodging

Atican Beach Resort lodging basically functions as a hotel. These are the rates for a room per night. Rates might change over time.

Standard Room- N10,000

Standard Plus- N12,000

Deluxe Room- N15,000

Double Bed- N18,500

Family Room- N18,500

Executive Room- N20,000

Presidential Room- N25,000

Fun things to do in Lakowe Lakes

At Atican Beach Resort, relaxation and recreation come as the total package. At the resort, you can: