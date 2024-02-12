ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

Temi Iwalaiye

In some African countries, there is hardly any minute without, while others barely have electricity.

African countries with the best and worst electricity [thinkglobalhealth]
African countries with the best and worst electricity [thinkglobalhealth]

Recommended articles

While some countries in Africa have quite a lot of electricity, other countries do not.

These countries have the best electricity supply:

ADVERTISEMENT
Electricity in Egypt [Dailynewsegypt]
Electricity in Egypt [Dailynewsegypt] Pulse Nigeria

Egypt borders the Mediterranean and the Red Sea and has achieved a 100% national electricity access rate for both rural and urban populations. The country, a leader in renewable energy, primarily sources its electricity from hydropower and thermal power stations. It is also developing plans to export surplus electricity via interconnections.

Renewable energy in Morocco [moroccoworldnews]
Renewable energy in Morocco [moroccoworldnews] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco is a African country with a 100% national electricity access rate, is poised to become a significant renewable energy market, particularly in solar energy. With plans to increase renewables' share in the energy mix to 52% for wind and solar by 2030.

Tunisia, a North African country, provides 100% national electricity access for both rural and urban areas, primarily from natural gas. The country is aiming for a 30% renewable energy share by 2023.

Algeria, with a national electricity access rate of 99.8%, is among Africa's top electrified countries. Its installed capacity is 96% natural gas, with the remaining 4% sourced from oil, solar, hydropower, and wind, making it a significant contributor to the country's energy mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabon has a high electricity access rate of 91.6%, with rural areas having 27.8% and urban areas having 98.6%. The country's Emergent Policy aims to introduce a sustainable energy mix, including biomass, natural gas, and hydropower, to reduce fossil fuel reliance and improve electricity access in rural areas.

These countries have the worst electricity supply in Africa:

ADVERTISEMENT
South Sudan [thebroadexperience]
South Sudan [thebroadexperience] Pulse Nigeria

South Sudan is the world's least electrified country, with only 7.2% of the population having access to electricity. The civil war destroyed most existing infrastructure, and progress has been made in Juba but nowhere else. Despite being an oil-producing state, South Sudan lacks domestic refining capacity, and electricity access is primarily from imported diesel generators, despite the country's oil-producing status.

Burundi is a low-electrified country in East Africa with only 7% of the population connected to electricity. The World Bank estimates national access to clean cooking solutions at less than 1%. Insufficient power hinders economic growth and firewood is the primary energy source for artisanal and industrial activities, as well as cooking fuel for most of the population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chad's energy access is severely limited, with only 8% for electricity and 3% for non-solid fuels. The national utility faces challenges in its transmission and distribution network, commercial performance, and financial equilibrium. The capital, N'Djamena, has an obsolete network covering only one-third of the surface, while other cities have more recent networks. Gas is available for cooking in the capital, but wood fuel is used almost exclusively in rural areas.

Malawi's power sector is severely constrained, with less than 10% of its 18 million population connected to the grid and 80% of rural residents having less than 1% access to electricity.

The Central African Republic faces severe energy access, with only 14% of the population having access to electricity, mainly in their capital Bangui, and nearly non-existent in rural areas.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

Discover 5 tips for a truly indulgent Valentines Day courtesy of Baileys

Discover 5 tips for a truly indulgent Valentines Day courtesy of Baileys

These are some ways to tell if it's love or just infatuation

These are some ways to tell if it's love or just infatuation

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Valentine is coming [Nutritiously]

5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

Overcoming shyness [Image: Kampus Production]

How to overcome shyness in 5 easy steps

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights