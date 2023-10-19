ADVERTISEMENT
Abuja, Get Your Taste Buds Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest is here!

Abuja, get your taste buds ready: Knorr Jollof Fest is here!
Abuja, get your taste buds ready: Knorr Jollof Fest is here!

This edition of the Jollof Fest promises to be exciting, with an extensive array of events like engaging games, exclusive masterclasses led by esteemed chefs, meaningful networking opportunities, and a meticulously curated series of activities.

Bolanle Kehinde-Lawal, Marketing Director, Nutrition, Unilever West Africa, emphasized the festival's profound mission, stating, "Our vision is to inspire a culture of healthy eating in Nigeria, a journey we have embarked on by spotlighting an array of nutritious cooking herbs that not only enhance ﬂavor but also enhance the nutritional value of our meals. The Knorr Jollof Fest pledges an indelible experience, and we take immense pride in leading the transformation of Nigeria's culinary heritage."

Knorr is fully devoted to ensuring that every food enthusiast embarks on a reﬁned journey at the Jollof Fest
Pulse Nigeria
Knorr is fully devoted to ensuring that every food enthusiast embarks on a reﬁned journey at the Jollof Fest. This event transcends mere culinary indulgence; it is an opportunity to acquire knowledge, forge connections, and embrace the true essence of eating for good.

To join in this grand celebration, stay informed through regular updates by following @Knorrnigeria on Instagram.

