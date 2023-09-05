ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies

Temi Iwalaiye

France still has some level of control over its former colonies, here's how.

How France still controls Africa [Newsweek]
How France still controls Africa [Newsweek]

Recommended articles

France and Britain were colonial overlords of Africa; while Britain colonised 22 African countries, France colonised 20. Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon were some of France’s colonies.

France ruled these countries indirectly and assimilated them into their culture and lifestyle, and unfortunately, many of these countries never became fully independent since they signed a colonial pact before their independence.

Here's how France still controls many parts of Africa:

ADVERTISEMENT

African countries that were French colonies must adopt French as their official language and the language for their education system, which is governed by France's foreign minister. This means their local indigenous languages are pushed to the back burner.

14 former French colonies in Africa pay a colonial tax to France. These countries pay for infrastructure that was built by France during colonialism. The size of this debt fluctuates based on the country paying it and the growth of its infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

France has control over their former colonies' national reserves since they are required to deposit their monetary reserves with France's central bank.

14 African countries have retained their national reserves since 1961, with more than 80% put in "operations accounts" managed by the French Treasury.

The countries do not know the quantity of foreign reserves kept by the French Treasury. France today maintains approximately $500 billion in African countries' money in its treasury, with barely 15% accessible to African countries. They even have to pay interest to withdraw more than 15%.

France has the first right to use and buy natural resources discovered in its territory and to purchase them from former colonies. These colonies cannot choose to sell their natural resources to other countries before France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of its colonies gives precedence to French interests and firms. French companies must be considered, and only then can Africans do business with other international companies. As a result, France owns all significant economic assets in colonies like Côte d'Ivoire, including water, power, telephone, transportation, ports, and major banks.

France also claims exclusive rights to offer military equipment and training to African military commanders via a system of scholarships, grants, and "defence agreements" related to the Colonial Pact. France has the legal authority to intervene militarily in African countries and to station soldiers on their bases indefinitely.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former French colonies are obligated to use the colonial currency FCFA, commonly known as the CFA franc, which not only depletes the wealth of African nations but also contributes an astounding $500 billion annually to the French treasury.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 pictures that prove Tiwa Savage is Africa’s No. 1 Bad Girl

5 pictures that prove Tiwa Savage is Africa’s No. 1 Bad Girl

Moaning during sex is such a good thing, according to sex experts

Moaning during sex is such a good thing, according to sex experts

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

Vaping lowers men’s sperm count and shrinks their testicles - Study

Vaping lowers men’s sperm count and shrinks their testicles - Study

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies

The aftereffects of an abortion on your body

The aftereffects of an abortion on your body

5 reasons you’re still dreaming about your ex

5 reasons you’re still dreaming about your ex

5 outfits for 5 days of work if you're broke and on a budget

5 outfits for 5 days of work if you're broke and on a budget

Why new studies suggest female doctors are better surgeons than male doctors

Why new studies suggest female doctors are better surgeons than male doctors

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding/Instagram

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state