With double digits inflation biting into Nigeria's economy and many people seeking refuge in other countries, our slang is starting to mirror how tough things are getting.
7 popular slangs that show Nigerians are suffering
These slangs became popular from music videos, celebrities or skits, slangs and reflect how bad the economy is.
Read Also
Gone are the days we used to sing ‘all my guys are ballers’. Now our popular slangs are;
1. God abeg o, who go help o
Popularised by singer Portable, many Nigerians have found themselves crying to the only person that can save them, God.
How to use it in a sentence - I don’t want to see shege, God abeg o.
2. Sapa
This means a serious absence of purchasing power, it gained momentum in 2021, but now it’s on everyone’s lips.
How to use in a sentence - Omo, sapa choke o.
3. Shege
This an old phrase that is now gaining popularity because everyone is seeing shege. It means trouble or a tough time.
How to use it in a sentence - I’m going through shege.
4. I wanna be a baller, I don’t wanna be a mechanic
This slang started from a random video online, people have resorted to manifesting a baller’s lifestyle and running away from the ways of a mechanic.
How to use it in a sentence - I wanna be a baller, I don’t wanna be mechanic.
5. Japa
Japa is another slang that is on everyone's lips and it simply means running away from the country.
How to use it in a sentence - I don japa o.
6. E choke
This slang was Davido's brainchild and it first meant someone’s success is oppressing you but now it means life is oppressing you.
How to use it in a sentence - E choke.
7. Trenches
This is both a place and a state of mind, it means a very bad and razz situation or place.
How to use it in a sentence - Update us about what's going on in the trenches.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng