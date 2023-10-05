ADVERTISEMENT
These 7 oriental spices will take your cooking to the next level

Samiah Ogunlowo

Cooking is not just about sustenance; it's an art form that can transport your taste buds to far-off places.

Explore the world of spices [Blend of bites]
These spices, often found in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, can elevate your cooking to new heights.

In this article, we'll explore seven oriental spices that will not only add flavour but also a touch of the exotic to your dishes.

Cumin, with its warm and earthy flavour, is a staple in many oriental dishes. It adds depth and complexity to curries, rice, and roasted vegetables. Cumin is also known for its digestive benefits, making it a flavourful and healthful addition to your culinary repertoire.

Cumin also has digestive benefits [Premiumco]
Coriander, both the seeds and fresh leaves (known as cilantro), are widely used in oriental cuisine. The seeds have a citrusy, slightly sweet taste and are a key ingredient in spice blends like curry powder. Fresh cilantro leaves add a burst of freshness to salads, salsas, and soups.

Coriander may be used in form of seeds or leaves [Vegetarian Times]
Turmeric, with its vibrant golden hue, is celebrated not only for its flavour but also for its health benefits. It has a warm, peppery taste with a hint of bitterness. Use turmeric to add colour and depth to rice dishes, stews, and soups. It's also a crucial component of curry dishes.

Cardamom, often referred to as the "queen of spices," lends a sweet and aromatic essence to both sweet and savoury dishes. It's an essential spice in chai tea and is used in desserts, rice dishes, and meat marinades.

Cardamom is often referred to as the queen of spices [The Spruce]
Ginger adds a zesty and slightly spicy kick to oriental cuisine. It's commonly used in stir-fries, soups, and sauces. Fresh ginger root, grated or sliced, infuses a delightful zing into your dishes.

Ginger can also be used in powder form [Pulse Live]
Saffron, one of the world's most expensive spices, boasts a delicate floral flavour and a brilliant golden colour or reddish brown colour. It's used sparingly to add a touch of luxury to dishes like biryani and paella. A pinch of saffron can transform an ordinary meal into an extraordinary feast.

Saffron is one of the world's most expensive spices (Slofood Group]
Star anise has a distinct sweet flavor like a licorice root, and is a key ingredient in Chinese five-spice powder. It's commonly used to flavour broths, marinades, and braised dishes. A single-star anise pod can impart a profound depth of flavour to your creations.

Star anise also offers potential relief from headaches and toothaches [Creative Market]
Exploring oriental spices is like embarking on a gastronomic adventure, and these seven spices are your passport to a world of flavours.

Incorporate them into your cooking to create dishes that are not only delicious but also a testament to the rich culinary heritage of oriental cuisine.

Experiment, have fun, and savour the fusion of flavours as you infuse your dishes with the essence of the East.

