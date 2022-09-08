7 musical instruments you didn't know were from Africa

1. Maracas

While some argue that this instrument has a Latin origin, others say that the Maracas is of West African origin. Maraca belongs to the percussion family of musical instruments, an object shaped like a gourd covered with beads usually arranged on strings.

The gourd could also be filled with pebbles or beads. Once the gourd is slapped, a unique sound is produced. It is often called "shekere" in Yoruba.

2. Mbira

It is often referred to as a "thumb piano" played with the thumb and fingers. The Mbira is an old musical instrument found in Africa as a continent.

However, the Shona people of Zimbabwe have closer relations with the instrument. It belongs to the idiophone family with about 22-28 keys attached to the wooden surface.

3. Djembe

This is one magnificent instrument famous for its versatility. Striking different parts of the drum produces a wide range of pitch sounds.

This percussion instrument can be traced back to the Mandinka- present-day Mali in West Africa; it then spread across the other West African countries; Guinea, Senegal, and Gambia.

4. Algaita

This instrument belongs to the woodwind family. It is leathered covered wood consisting of a brass mouth pipe, with four holes on the pipe for the fingers. The Algaita originated in West Africa; played amongst the Fulani people of Northern Nigeria.

The sound is produced from the pipe as a result of vibration when air is blown into it. This sound is sometimes used in jazz music.

5. Talking drum

Like the djembe, the talking drum is quite popular for the range in pitch when beaten.

This hour-shaped instrument made from animal skin is one of the oldest musical instruments in West Africa. Its origin dates back to the Yoruba's, the Bono people, and the Ghana empire.

6. Marimba

This musical instrument consists of small wooden planks arranged on a wooden platform(usually like the bars on a piano). In a way, the Marimba can be referred to as an African xylophone.

Sounds are produced by hitting the wooden planks with a mallet or stick. The Marimba is played in Kenya, Zambia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

7. Kora

A string instrument is often likened to a guitar or harp, and it is made up of a wide-sized calabash as the body and 21 strings. The Kora is a historic African instrument originating in Gambia, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau.