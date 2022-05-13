7 marvels of the Ancient world

Of the seven exceptional architectural designs selected, only one remains standing today. This shows how time and space could destroy even the grandest of structural design.

1.The Great Pyramid at Giza, Egypt

This is the only structure that still stands today. It was built in 2570 BC as a burial for Pharaoh Khufu, 4th-century pharaoh at the time. Initially, the height from the base to the apex was 482 feet, but today, as a result of losses over time, it currently stands at 451 feet. It is rumored that it took about 20 years to construct.

2. Hanging Gardens of Babylon

One controversy that surrounds this structure is whether the garden existed at all. It is believed that it was constructed in 600BC and destroyed by an earthquake in 226BC. King Nebuchadnezzar II built the structure for his wife because she missed her home. The design was believed to be blooming flowers, waterfalls, and beautiful exotic plants.

3. The Statue of Zeus

The Statue of Zeus at Olympia was carved out of ivory, gold, precious stones, and ebony. The statue depicts Zeus holding a large sceptre topped with an eagle in the left hand and a life-sized Nike- goddess of victory. The 12-foot statue was sculpted in 430 BC but got destroyed in 426 AD.

4. The Temple of Artemis

The temple of Artemis in Ephesus was initially built in honor of Artemis, the Greek goddess of hunting. It became a place of reverence and worship. It was constructed with glittered gold and marble. The temple was built in 550BC, but it went through a number of destruction and rebuilding.

5. Mausoleum of Halicarnassus

The structure was constructed as an entombment for Mausolous, a governor in the empire of Persia. His wife, who doubled as his sister Artemisia initiated the construction. The structure was 135 feet and adorned with carvings and precious art pieces. It was destroyed after a raid by Alexander of Macedonia, alongside a series of earthquakes.

6. The Lighthouse of Alexandria

This was built at a harbor on the Pharos Island between 287- 247 BC. The structure is believed to be a form of blueprint and model for many lighthouses that have followed. By 1480 BC, it was destroyed, after a series of earthquakes.

7. Colossus of Rhodes