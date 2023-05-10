The sports category has moved to a new website.
7 foods that cause excessive sweating

Samiah Ogunlowo

Are you tired of constantly feeling like a melting ice cream cone in Nigeria's scorching heat?

A lady excessively sweating (Credit: Self.com)
Recommended articles

Sweating is a natural process that helps to regulate body temperature, but excessive sweating can be a nuisance, especially in hot and humid climates like Nigeria. Surprisingly, certain foods can trigger excessive sweating, leaving you feeling uncomfortable and self-conscious.

Here are seven common foods that can cause you to sweat excessively and what you can do about it;

We all love our jollof rice and suya, but the hot peppers used in these dishes can raise our body temperature and cause us to sweat. So, if you're planning on impressing your date with your spice tolerance, be prepared to bring a towel.

Spicy foods can raise your body temperature and cause you to sweat (Cerdit: Guardian)
That morning cup of coffee might be essential for waking up, but it also stimulates your nervous system and increases your heart rate, leading to increased sweating. Maybe opt for some herbal tea instead, like hibiscus or ginger, to still get that energy boost without sweat.

Drinking stimulates your nervous system leading to increased sweating[Credit: getty images]
Alcohol is also a culprit when it comes to sweating. It dilates blood vessels and increases blood flow, leading to a rise in body temperature and more sweat. So, maybe think twice before indulging in that third bottle of beer at the bar.

Drinking alcohol dilates blood vessels leading to a rise in body temperature.
Drinking alcohol dilates blood vessels leading to a rise in body temperature.
Processed foods leads to dehydration (Credit: happy_lark/Getty Images)
Processed foods like chips and fast food, are often high in sodium, which can lead to dehydration and cause you to sweat more. So, try to choose whole foods instead and cook at home when possible.

Diary products stimulate your sweat glands.
Dairy products, like cheese and milk, can also contribute to excessive sweating. They contain a protein called casein, which can stimulate your sweat glands. So, maybe hold off on that cheesy pizza for a while.

Foods high in sugar spikes your sugar level making you to sweat
Foods high in sugar spikes your sugar level making you to sweat

Foods high in sugar, like candy and soda, can cause your blood sugar levels to spike and lead to sweating. So, if you're looking for a sweet treat, maybe reach for some fruit instead.

The body works harder to digest red meat leading to an increase in body temperature (Credit: Owen Franken/Getty Images)
The body works harder to digest red meat leading to an increase in body temperature (Credit: Owen Franken/Getty Images) Business Insider USA
Red meat can cause your body to work harder to digest it, leading to an increase in body temperature and, you guessed it, more sweat. So, maybe try some plant-based protein options instead, like beans or eggs.

Now, you may be thinking "But these are all the foods I love!" Yes, these are common foods but maybe try cutting back on them and see if you notice a difference in your sweating. As always, it's important to listen to your body and do what's best for you.

While certain foods can trigger excessive sweating, you don't have to cut them out of your diet entirely. Moderation and understanding your body's reactions can help you manage your excessive sweating.

As the saying goes, knowledge is power, and now that you know which foods to avoid, you can make more informed decisions about what you eat.

So next time you're dining out or cooking at home, be mindful of what you're eating and remember, you're not alone in your quest to stay cool and dry in Nigeria's sweltering heat.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

