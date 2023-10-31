7 facts about Shade Thomas-Fahm, Nigeria’s first fashion designer

Often regarded as the trailblazer in the Nigerian fashion industry, her contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation's fashion landscape.

This article explores the life and career of Shade Thomas-Fahm and uncovers seven facts that make her an icon in Nigeria’s fashion history.

1. The first Nigerian fashion designer

Shade Thomas-Fahm holds the distinguished title of being Nigeria's first fashion designer. In the early 1960s, she ventured into the world of fashion, launching her career during a time when Nigerian fashion was in its infancy.

Her pioneering spirit paved the way for countless designers who followed.

2. A visionary entrepreneur

Shade Thomas-Fahm was not just a designer; she was a visionary entrepreneur. She founded her fashion label "Shade Styles" in the 1960s, a brand that quickly gained recognition and became synonymous with style, elegance, and innovation. Her designs fused traditional Nigerian fabrics with modern aesthetics, creating a unique and captivating fashion narrative.

3. Global influence

Shade Thomas-Fahm's designs transcended national borders. She was not just a national icon but a global influencer. Her fashion creations were showcased internationally, introducing the world to the rich, diverse tapestry of Nigerian textiles and aesthetics.

4. A champion of Nigerian fabrics

One of the defining features of Shade Thomas-Fahm's career was her commitment to Nigerian fabrics. She championed the use of locally produced textiles, elevating them to the global stage.

Pulse Nigeria

Her designs beautifully incorporated traditional Nigerian textiles like Aso Oke and Ankara, blending them with contemporary styles.

5. An advocate for gender equality

Shade Thomas-Fahm was not only a fashion icon but also an advocate for gender equality. Her remarkable journey through the male-dominated fashion industry served as an inspiration for women in Nigeria and across Africa. She shattered the glass ceiling and became a symbol of female empowerment in fashion.

6. Awards and accolades

Shade Thomas-Fahm's contributions to the fashion world did not go unnoticed. She received several awards and accolades throughout her career, including recognition from the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research and the Nigerian Women's Association of Nigeria. These honours celebrated her pioneering role in the fashion industry.

7. Legacy and inspiration

Shade Thomas-Fahm's legacy continues to inspire a new generation of designers and fashion enthusiasts. Her innovative approach to fashion, her commitment to Nigerian textiles, and her unwavering dedication to her craft remain a source of inspiration. She has shown that with talent, determination, and a pioneering spirit, one person can leave an enduring legacy.

Pulse Nigeria

Shade Thomas-Fahm's journey from Nigeria’s first fashion designer to a global fashion icon is a testament to the power of vision and passion.