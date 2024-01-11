7 chefs who’ve attempted or broken the longest cookathon record since 2023
Since Hilda Baci broke the longest cookathon record, it's been raining cookathons world-wide.
Recommended articles
Here are seven cookathons attempters and record breakers:
1. Chef Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci rose to fame and fortune after she broke the Guinness world record for the longest cookathon in May 2023.
Since then, other people have also attempted it, and some have even already broken her record of 93 hours and 11 minutes.
2. Chef Dammy
In June, Damilola 'Chef Dammy' Adeparusi trended for her cookathon attempt. She cooked for 120 hours. Many people complained about how close it was to Hilda’s attempt and how there were many irregularities in her procedures, i.e., the live stream going off. Her attempt was never certified.
3. Chef Deo
Another cook attempted, Adeyeye 'Chef Deo' Adeola to break the record again in July 2023 by cooking for 150 hours. Although she began cooking, it was never reported whether she completed the challenge.
4. Chef Maliha Mohammed
In November 2023, this Kenyan chef attempted to break the longest cookathon record, but she collapsed after cooking for over 100 hours.
5. Chef Alan Fisher
Ireland’s Alan Fisher was the first person to break Hilda Baci’s record by cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes in November 2023. He also broke the longest baking record by baking for 47 hours and 21 minutes.
6. Chef Tope Maggi
In December 2023, an Oyo based chef, Adebayo Ayodeji Temitope, also known as Chef Tope Maggi attempted to break the Guinness World Record and he cooked for 200 hours.
7. Chef Failatu
A Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdulrazak has surpassed them all by cooking for 227 hours. She began her record-breaking attempt on January 1, 2024. Her attempt has not been certified by GWR, but when she does, she will have set a new record.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng