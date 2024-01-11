7 chefs who’ve attempted or broken the longest cookathon record since 2023

Here are seven cookathons attempters and record breakers:

1. Chef Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci rose to fame and fortune after she broke the Guinness world record for the longest cookathon in May 2023.

Since then, other people have also attempted it, and some have even already broken her record of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

2. Chef Dammy

In June, Damilola 'Chef Dammy' Adeparusi trended for her cookathon attempt. She cooked for 120 hours. Many people complained about how close it was to Hilda’s attempt and how there were many irregularities in her procedures, i.e., the live stream going off. Her attempt was never certified.

3. Chef Deo

Another cook attempted, Adeyeye 'Chef Deo' Adeola to break the record again in July 2023 by cooking for 150 hours. Although she began cooking, it was never reported whether she completed the challenge.

4. Chef Maliha Mohammed

In November 2023, this Kenyan chef attempted to break the longest cookathon record, but she collapsed after cooking for over 100 hours.

5. Chef Alan Fisher

Ireland’s Alan Fisher was the first person to break Hilda Baci’s record by cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes in November 2023. He also broke the longest baking record by baking for 47 hours and 21 minutes.

6. Chef Tope Maggi

In December 2023, an Oyo based chef, Adebayo Ayodeji Temitope, also known as Chef Tope Maggi attempted to break the Guinness World Record and he cooked for 200 hours.

7. Chef Failatu

