6 foods Nigerians cannot live without

Here are 5 foods we can’t live without:

Bread: Bread is a major food in Nigeria. It can be eaten at any time of the day. It can be eaten with beans, egg, Moi moi, akara. It can also be taken with tea, pap, custard, or even soft drinks. Bread comes in different sizes and types like agege bread, sardine bread, wheat bread, chocolate bread e.t.c

2.Rice: Rice is another carbohydrate Nigerians can’t live without. It is low in calories and it’s a good source of energy. Rice can be cooked in different ways. It can be cooked as fried rice, jollof rice, coconut rice, white rice, or ofada rice. Nigerians can eat rice every day at any time. Rice can be served with proteins like egg, fish, meat, and other food like moimoi, salad, or coleslaw.

3.Noodles: Noodles is definitely a common food in Nigeria. It’s no longer meant for children, even adults eat noodles. Noodles is very cheap, easy, and fast to cook that’s why it is referred to as ‘instant noodles. Noodles can be served with egg, sardine, or any type of protein.

4.Garri: Garri is like a life-saver for Nigerians, it’s a food you can easily lay your hands on when you don’t have money, and even when you have money, garri is something you cannot do without. Groundnut, milk, sugar, cold water, and garri is definitely a good combo. Garri can also be used to prepare Eba which is also a common food for Nigerians.

5.Plantain: Plantain is one delicious food Nigerians love. It is also called cooking bananas. It is easy and quick to make. Plantain can be served as a side dish e.g rice and plantain, beans and plantain. It can also be served as a main dish e.g plantain and fish sauce.

