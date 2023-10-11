ADVERTISEMENT
5 young girls who changed the world and achieved great things

Temi Iwalaiye

These girls prove you are never too young to be a star.

Malala Yousafzai [Pinterest]
Malala Yousafzai [Pinterest]

Their activism, skill, and talent made them stand out at such a young age. Here are five girls who changed the world:

Malala Yousafzai [Grace Ekpu/Malala Fund]
Malala Yousafzai [Grace Ekpu/Malala Fund] Pulse Nigeria
Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani human rights activist, was the victim of an assassination attempt in 2012 at the age of 15 by a Taliban gunman because she believed muslim girls deserved to be educated. Malala Yousafzai rose to become a global icon of the struggle for girls' education. At 17, she received the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the youngest Nobel laureate.

The famous Jewish diarist Anne Frank who was transported to Auschwitz in 1944, before she died in the Bergen-Belsen death camp.
The famous Jewish diarist Anne Frank who was transported to Auschwitz in 1944, before she died in the Bergen-Belsen death camp. 1eb9f1bf-afcf-4fc0-9736-8e492e3ece59

Anne Frank is a German-born Jewish girl who moved to the Netherlands during the Nazi regime. While she was hiding at Gestapo, she wrote a diary about the war. She died at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 at the age of 15. Her diary has been translated into over 60 languages. She provided a first-hand account of what it was like to be a Jewish person during the occupation by the Germans.

Thandiwe receiving the children peace prize [kidsrights]
Thandiwe receiving the children peace prize [kidsrights] Pulse Nigeria

At the age of eight, Thandiwe Chama staged a protest of 60 children at the neighbouring school after her school was closed because they had no teachers. Soon, Thandiwe discovered that the students were unable to focus while learning in the hot sun. She asked the government for assistance in expanding the school, and they agreed.

Her determination to be educated changed future generations. She received the 2007 International Children's Peace Prize for her activism in her home country of Zambia.

Simone Biles.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Simone Biles.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky Business Insider USA
Simon Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She won her first championship at only 16 years old.

She is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by a gymnast from her country, with seven. With 30 medals, mostly gold, she is the most decorated gymnast in history and the most decorated gymnast in the history of the Gymnastics World Championships.

Simon has been an advocate for girls in sport and their mental health.

Margaret Knight was an inventor by 12 [Timeline]
Margaret Knight was an inventor by 12 [Timeline] Pulse Nigeria
Margaret Knight, when she was 12 years old, moved to New Hampshire after her father's death. She worked long hours in a cotton mill to help her mother and witnessed a serious accident caused by a malfunctioning loom. So she invented a shuttle restraint system that became a standard fixture on looms across the country. She was unaware of the patent system and did not receive compensation for her efforts until much later, when creative and monetary rights were awarded to her.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

