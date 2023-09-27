ADVERTISEMENT
5 unique wedding food traditions from around the world

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever attended a wedding with a fascinating food tradition?

Bread breaking tradition in Bulgarian wedding [Lee Ann Belter]
One thing common though is food. Apart from treating guests to delicious meals, food in some weddings also come with a deeper meaning.

Here are five unique wedding food traditions from around the world;

Kolanut is one important item in traditional weddings in Nigeria, especially in the Igbo culture. In a typical Igbo wedding, Kolanut is shared between the bride and groom and is seen as a symbol of the couple's willingness to care for each other throughout the marriage.

Kolanut is also used to offer prayers for the couple [The News Guru]
In Bulgaria, breaking of bread is an important part of their traditional wedding ceremonies.

This act involves the bride's mother baking a special bread and on the wedding day, the newlyweds each hold the bread and pull it apart. It is said that whoever pulls the biggest piece of bread becomes the “leader” in the marriage.

Cake is quite popular in weddings, but in Bermuda, there is a twist to it. In the typical Bermuda wedding tradition, the couple each get a special cake decorated in a different way in order to symbolise what they hope to bring to the union.

The bride's cake is usually a 3-tier fruit cake with silver icing symbolising a fruitful marriage. The groom's cake is single-tier and it is usually covered in gold to symbolise prosperity.

The cakes are topped with cedar saplings which the couple plant after [Pinterest]
Another interesting part of the Bermuda cake wedding tradition is that the cakes are topped with cedar saplings. After the wedding, the couple plants this in their garden to signify their growing love.

In Thai tradition, the wedding cake also comes with a twist popularly known as the foi thong cake. This cake has a signature golden hue that is said to symbolise good luck to the lives of the newlyweds.

The couple decides the flavour of the cake [Freepik]
The cake is also topped with foi thong noodles, hence the name. In addition to this, the couple decides the flavour of their foi thong cake.

In Italy, there is a special wedding food tradition that involves Jordan almonds. These are sugar coated nuts that come in different colours.

Jordan almonds come in different colours [Marich]
Jordan almonds are shared during weddings and it is said that the bittersweet flavour of the almonds represents how bittersweet life is. The sugar on the other hand symbolises how the life of the couple will be sweetened.

Which one of these unique wedding food traditions do you find most fascinating?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

