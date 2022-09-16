RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 types of people you'll see in a Lagos restaurant or bar

Temi Iwalaiye

If you go to a Lagos restaurant, there is a very high chance you will see any of these people.

Restaurants in Lagos can make the average Lagosian break the bank [NDTV]
Restaurants in Lagos can make the average Lagosian break the bank [NDTV]

Restaurant hopping is a fun way to unwind in Lagos if you have a lot of money and squander your money, budget about N20,000 to N100,000.

Recommended articles

As a regular restaurant connoisseur, I have been to a fair share of experiences.

You will most likely see a man sitting by the corner, he got there before you and will still be there after you leave and he’ll be drinking just one bottle of beer contentedly. He may be watching a match or pressing his phone, but he will be happy and content with himself.

These people are shameless about their adultery or whatever the dynamics of their relationship are. The lady will have a bone-straight wig on her head, wear a mini skirt and have her phone permanently on Snapchat while the man is excited to be in her presence.

These ladies are out for fun but mostly to take pictures for Instagram. They are dressed to the nines and look sexy.

One by one, you will see them taking pictures of each other. They will also be on Snapchat throughout. You’ll hear things like, “Take a video of me taking a shot” “Take a video of me dancing” You’ll wonder if they are having fun or they are pretending to have fun.

Almost every Lagos restaurant and bar has a married couple with their toddler children who will start running about carelessly. In your mind, you feel like these people shouldn’t be in that environment, but then you understand that the mother and father want to go out and can’t throw the baby away.

These ones are out on date night, they don’t see anything but themselves, and they might engage in hand holding, kissing and all of that.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 types of people you'll see in a Lagos restaurant or bar

5 types of people you'll see in a Lagos restaurant or bar

5 interesting ways to enjoy plantain

5 interesting ways to enjoy plantain

Get up to N300,000 worth of pocket money allowance in the Infinix End of Summer Promo

Get up to N300,000 worth of pocket money allowance in the Infinix End of Summer Promo

5 ways to guarantee you have fun at the beach

5 ways to guarantee you have fun at the beach

Lori Harvey's looks to the New York Fashion week were all hits no misses

Lori Harvey's looks to the New York Fashion week were all hits no misses

Fashion For A Cause: HUMANx unveils stunning collection at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Lagos Fashion Fair 2022

Fashion For A Cause: HUMANx unveils stunning collection at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Lagos Fashion Fair 2022

Did you know these 7 amazing facts about natural hair?

Did you know these 7 amazing facts about natural hair?

Why spiritual compatibility is as important as sexual compatibility in your relationship

Why spiritual compatibility is as important as sexual compatibility in your relationship

Hair Goals: 10 pictures of Nengi in a ponytail

Hair Goals: 10 pictures of Nengi in a ponytail

Trending

The first time the Queen visited Nigeria [Nigeriainfo]

How many times did Queen Elizabeth visit Nigeria?

Asmat tribe

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Chris Levine's portrait of the Queen

Here are 5 of late Queen Elizabeth's most famous quotes

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?