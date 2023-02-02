5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

Here are five things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours;

1) Listen to audio books

Are there books you have wanted to read but never had the time to? Listening to audiobooks can be a great way to pass the time if you are stuck in a queue for hours.

You could also use this time to listen to your favorite podcasts if books are not your thing. This is also a great time to do some online courses if there are not so many distractions.

2) Do some social media

If you are stuck in a queue that is taking hours, you could spend this time keeping up to date with social media. You could go through Twitter, Instagram or any of your favorite places and catch up on the gist you must have missed.

3) Socialize

A long queue might be frustrating, but it is also a great way to meet people. You can always start a conversation with someone also stuck in a queue with you, about why you guys are in the queue in the first place or any other general topic.

4) Reply pending messages

Another thing you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours is to reply to pending messages. If you are one of those who have work emails or other messages that have been pending for a while, now will be a good time to get to them.

5) Plan your life/day

Another good use of the hours you spend in long queues is trying to plan your day or your life in general. You can take notes of everything you need to do for the rest of the day, or start a list of goals you need to achieve.

