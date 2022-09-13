5 surprising facts about Queen Elizabeth II

Although the Queen was the face of the United Kingdom, even the longest reigning monarch had quite some interesting facts about her

1. The Queen celebrated two birthdays

Originally born on the 21st of April,1926. The official birthday celebrations were held on the 11th day in June. The tradition of having two birthdays started with King George II in 1748, who, because of the bad weather on his birthday in November, decided to celebrate later in the year.

2. She never attended school

The Queen, alongside her sister, was homeschooled and taught all they needed to know about the constitution, foreign affairs, religion, history and French etc. Rather than being in a four-walled institution, the Queen was tutored by the British finest.

3. She drove without a license

Queen Elizabeth II was the only UK citizen permitted to drive without a driver’s license. Once in a while, the Queen is seen hopping into her jaguar or land rover, going for a joy ride. She enjoyed driving even in her old age.

4. She had champagne every day

The Queen, until her recent ailment, was known to be a lover of champagne. She would start her day with a mix of gin and cocktail. For lunch, she will take her meal with a glass of champagne and, before bed, have another glass of wine or champagne again.

5. She became a homeowner at 6

The people of Wales gifted the then Princess Elizabeth a house. It was situated on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor.