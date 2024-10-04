ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 signs of low self-esteem in men

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Low self-esteem can manifest in different ways and can play a pivotal role in an individual's life.

Signs of a weak man [stock]
Signs of a weak man [stock]

Low self-esteem in men may not always be glaring from the start and may show in subtle ways till they can no longer be ignored. Here are five common signs of low self-esteem in men:

Recommended articles

While a healthy level of competitiveness is normal, men with low self-esteem often take this to an extreme. They may constantly feel the need to prove their worth or superiority over others, whether in professional settings, social situations, or even in casual games.

They may constantly feel the need to prove their worth or superiority Prasong Maulae/ Getty Images
They may constantly feel the need to prove their worth or superiority Prasong Maulae/ Getty Images Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Men struggling with low self-esteem may exhibit an unusually high sensitivity to criticism. They might take constructive feedback personally or react negatively and disproportionately, seeing it as an attack on their character rather than an opportunity to improve.

Those with low self-esteem might avoid social interactions because they feel inadequate or fear judgment. This withdrawal can sometimes be mistaken for introversion, but it's often rooted in feelings of insecurity and a fear of being exposed as less than perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man with low self-esteem might go out of his way to please others, often at the expense of his own needs and desires. This behaviour stems from a fear of rejection and a deep-seated need for external validation.

Men with low self-esteem often have a pervasive sense of pessimism and engage in critical, negative self-talk. They may belittle their achievements and express doubt about their abilities, focusing predominantly on their perceived failures or inadequacies.

Negative self-talk and pessimism[VocalMedia]
Negative self-talk and pessimism[VocalMedia] Pulse Nigeria

Encouraging open discussions about feelings of self-worth and providing support can help men confront and overcome these challenges. With the right tools and support, individuals can work towards building a healthier self-image and improving their overall quality of life.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

Pepsodent launches ‘Talk to a Dentist' campaign in Osun, Ondo States

Pepsodent launches ‘Talk to a Dentist' campaign in Osun, Ondo States

5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

5 reasons you should think twice before you date a man with low self-esteem

5 reasons you should think twice before you date a man with low self-esteem

5 signs of low self-esteem in men

5 signs of low self-esteem in men

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Does abortion cause weight gain? Here's what a doctor says

Does abortion cause weight gain? Here's what a doctor says

Can bleaching creams cause blindness?

Can bleaching creams cause blindness?

BTS Masterclass Lagos 2024: Empowering Young African Creatives

BTS Masterclass Lagos 2024: Empowering Young African Creatives

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

African countries that renamed themselves [sonambulas]

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

Remote work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

Most unintelligent countries in the world [shuttershock]

10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs