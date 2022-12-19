5 questions African parents will ask during the festive season

1. When are you getting married?

If you are single and of marriageable age, then you would have to explain to your African parent, why you are still unmarried.

2. When are you giving us grandkids?

This is very much closely related to the prior question. The interesting thing is you don’t even have to be married for your parents to ask about grandkids.

3. How often do you go to church/mosque?

Most African parents are religious and they would like to know that their religious legacy has been passed on to them and that their relationship with God is going strong.

4. What’s that on your hair?

If you made the mistake of dyeing your hair blonde, ginger or any bright colours then rest assured that you have some explaining to do.

5. Are you eating well?