5 questions African parents will ask during the festive season

Temi Iwalaiye

If there’s one thing African parents will always do, it’s to ask the most intrusive questions possible.

African Parents will ask these questions
African Parents will ask these questions

As the year rolls to an end, many people will be spending the festive period with their families but what are the questions your African parents will undoubtedly ask you about?

If you are single and of marriageable age, then you would have to explain to your African parent, why you are still unmarried.

This is very much closely related to the prior question. The interesting thing is you don’t even have to be married for your parents to ask about grandkids.

Most African parents are religious and they would like to know that their religious legacy has been passed on to them and that their relationship with God is going strong.

If you made the mistake of dyeing your hair blonde, ginger or any bright colours then rest assured that you have some explaining to do.

This is a classic for African mothers who want you to look plum and fresh all year long. If it looks like you have gained weight, they’ll be so excited but if it seems like you’ve lost weight, get ready for the tongue-lashing.

