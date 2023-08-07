ADVERTISEMENT
These tribes have been around the longest in Nigeria

Oghenerume Progress

These ethnic groups have preserved their traditions, languages, and cultural practices through centuries.

Nigeria is home to over 250 ethnic groups [All Africa]
Nigeria is home to over 250 ethnic groups [All Africa]

Among these groups, there are some tribes that have existed for a really long time.

Here are five of the oldest tribes in Nigeria.

The Hausas boast of a long history that predates the establishment of the Sokoto Caliphate in the 19th century.

This tribe has its roots tracing back to the ancient city-states of Kano, Katsina, and Zazzau, where they developed a flourishing trade and cultural exchange network.

The Yoruba people have also been around for a long time with their history dating back centuries. The city of Ife is often regarded as the ancestral home of the Yoruba, where intricate bronze and terracotta sculptures reveal their artistic achievements.

This tribe is also popular for having urban cities centuries before the British invasion. These cities were built like fortresses with high walls and gates.

The Igbos have also been around for a long time and are regarded as one of the oldest tribes in Nigeria. They are also one of the major ethnic groups in the country.

It is believed that the Igbo people migrated to their present-day homeland around 2,000 years ago and they were influenced by the Nri Kingdom's religious and political systems.

Also called Izon or Ijo, the tribe is believed to have existed as far back as the early 800 BCE. Some reports say the Ijaws have existed as a distinct language and ethnic group for over 5,000 years.

The Ijaws are found mostly in the Niger Delta region and are said to be the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria.

Although not as popular as the other tribes, the Kanuri tribe is also one of the oldest in Nigeria. This tribe is said to have originated from the ancient Kanem-Bornu Empire.

Their roots trace back over a thousand years, to a time when their empire was a hub of trade and scholarship in the Sahel region.

The Kanuri are known for their distinct language and preserved traditions.

Exploring the diverse languages of Nigeria [Nicholas Idoko]
Exploring the diverse languages of Nigeria [Nicholas Idoko] Pulse Nigeria

In addition to the above tribes, there is also the Jukun, Bini, Igala, Nupe that make up Nigeria's oldest tribes. Although they have existed for a really long time, these ethnic groups have preserved their traditions, languages, and cultural practices through centuries.

