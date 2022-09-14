5 intriguing taboos in Yorubaland

Taboos are actions or customs that are prohibited or restricted to people, and they could be peculiar to certain people, certain genders, or everyone. The taboos are mostly derived from myths or consequences; they have seen people suffer because they performed some of these actions.

The taboos of a tribe are peculiar to them as their cultural values and identity are distinct to them and their culture. No matter how inconsequential it might seem to others, it's something that they hold in high esteem and strongly believe in.

It differs in different tribes and cultures as the culture, that is, the way of life of certain people, differ. They have several taboos that are prohibited in Yorubaland, and some are prohibited to kings, some to men.

1. The King and his crown

One taboo peculiar to a king is that a king should not look into his crown. The crown of kings in Yorubaland is something sacred, wielded with so much power, and the crown is held in that regard with so much reverence.

It is believed that if a king looks into his crown, he’ll die or suffer other severe consequences. It is synonymous with the King committing suicide if he looks into his crown.

2. The empty mortal pounding

Another taboo in Yorubaland is pounding an empty mortal or sitting on a mortal. It is prohibited to pound an empty mortal because it is believed that you’re pounding your children when you do. This is mostly to reduce noise, but it is prohibited.

3. Pregnant women in the afternoon

Pregnant women are prohibited from walking in the afternoon, especially around 1 pm in Yorubaland. It is believed that wandering spirits can possess their babies. So, they’re restricted from walking around in the afternoon.

4. The male child and the broom

Another intriguing taboo in Yorubaland is that you cannot beat a male child with a broom. When you beat a male child with a broom, it is believed that their manhood will disappear or reduce, preventing them from having children or being sexually active with their wives. This is strongly frowned upon in Yorubaland.

5. Oro Festival

Lastly, During the Oro Festival, the Oro cult members perform their ritual at night. It is taboo for people who are not part of them to come out or to see them, and it is especially taboo for women to see them.