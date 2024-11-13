ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

A birthday is a special time to celebrate life, reflect on the past year, and look forward to new opportunities and blessings.

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day
5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day

While material gifts like books, jewellery, or a favourite treat are essential and valuable in showing appreciation, prayers have a unique and lasting impact.

Recommended articles

Birthday Celebration
Birthday Celebration Pulse Ghana

They go beyond the physical and touch the heart in ways that truly uplift the spirit. It’s a perfect moment to express how much someone means to you and to ask for God’s continued guidance, love, and protection in their life.

Here are five thoughtful birthday prayers that you can share with a friend, to bless them on their special day;

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dear Lord, thank You for blessing my friend with another year of life. I pray that You continue to shower them with Your love and grace. May this year be filled with joy, peace, and countless blessings. Guide them in all they do and surround them with people who uplift and encourage them. Happy birthday, and may Your light shine brightly in their life today and always."

"God, I thank You for the gift of my friend's life. I pray that You help them grow stronger in their faith, more confident in their purpose, and wiser in all their choices. May this new year of life bring opportunities for success and personal growth. Keep them safe, healthy, and full of hope. Happy birthday, my dear friend."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lord, I pray for my friend's happiness and peace. May this year bring them closer to their dreams and fill their heart with contentment. Let them experience true joy in all things, even in the challenges they face. I ask that You bless them with deep, lasting peace and the knowledge that You are always with them. Wishing you a birthday filled with love and blessings."

"God, as my friend celebrates another year of life, I ask for Your guidance and protection. Lead them through every decision, and may Your wisdom be a light on their path. Protect them from harm and surround them with Your angels. May this year be one of growth, peace, and abundant love. Happy birthday, and may You always walk with them."

"Heavenly Father, I thank You for the beautiful soul of my friend. On this special day, I ask that You fill their life with unconditional love, boundless joy, and peace that surpasses all understanding. May they know how deeply they are loved by You and by those around them. Bless them with laughter, great memories, and the courage to chase their dreams. Happy birthday, my cherished friend."

ADVERTISEMENT

These prayers are filled with heartfelt blessings and are meant to inspire love and joy in your friend's life.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date?

How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date?

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon [Opinion]

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon [Opinion]

50 beautiful prayers every husband should say for his wife

50 beautiful prayers every husband should say for his wife

Cosmo Cosmetics welcomes new ambassadors, unveils fresh vision for Nigerian market

Cosmo Cosmetics welcomes new ambassadors, unveils fresh vision for Nigerian market

6 surprising reasons why men don't care about their birthdays

6 surprising reasons why men don't care about their birthdays

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day

The Macallan marks 200 years with unveiling of ‘Tales of The Macallan Volume II’ in Lagos

The Macallan marks 200 years with unveiling of ‘Tales of The Macallan Volume II’ in Lagos

Top 10 African countries with the lowest quality education

Top 10 African countries with the lowest quality education

Top 10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2024

Top 10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2024

5 foods that can trigger allergies you didn't know about

5 foods that can trigger allergies you didn't know about

Top 10 African countries with the fastest internet download speed in November 2024

Top 10 African countries with the fastest internet download speed in November 2024

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

The CFA Franc [thebanker]

African countries still sending money to their colonisers

The most expensive city to live in Africa [googleimages]

Here’s the most expensive city to live in Africa

10 African countries with the highest out-of-school rate

Top 10 African countries with the highest out-of-school rate