5 healthy snacks for late night munching

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is often associated with breakfast but it can also serve as a good late night snack. It is an excellent source of fiber and other essentially nutrients that can help keep cholesterol level in check. Oatmeal also contain carbs that work with the brain to release serotonin, a neurotransmitter that coaxes you into a tranquil state.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Popcorn

Popcorn is a great night snack because you can have lots of it without breaking the calorie limit. They are very light and will not weigh you down when it's time to sleep. It contains 100% whole grain and whole grains are good for the body as they contain antioxidants.

Rosana Prada / Flickr

3. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is the best type of yoghurt. It is a great source of protein and calcium that helps the brain use trytophan and melatonin for a longer and restful sleep. You can top your bowl of Greek yogurt with fresh fruits like apples, pears, oranges.

4. Fruits

Eating certain fruits before bedtime can help you sleep better while also providing essential vitamins and minerals. Eating fruits like bananas, pineapples, kiwis, cherries, apples, and oranges before bedtime have been proven to increase melatonin production which helps with insomnia and aids good night rest, helping you wake up refreshed and ready for the next day.

Wallpaper HD

5. Fresh vegetables