RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 healthy snacks for late night munching

Authors:

Akinola Victoria

We have been told to eat dinner at least 3 hours before bedtime to allow the body breakdown the meal.

Greek yoghurt
Greek yoghurt

However, we might get hungry again before bedtime, does that mean we have to go to bed hungry? These snacks are healthy enough to be eating late at night.

Recommended articles

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is often associated with breakfast but it can also serve as a good late night snack. It is an excellent source of fiber and other essentially nutrients that can help keep cholesterol level in check. Oatmeal also contain carbs that work with the brain to release serotonin, a neurotransmitter that coaxes you into a tranquil state.

Oatmeal
Oatmeal Pulse Nigeria

2. Popcorn

Popcorn is a great night snack because you can have lots of it without breaking the calorie limit. They are very light and will not weigh you down when it's time to sleep. It contains 100% whole grain and whole grains are good for the body as they contain antioxidants.

Popcorn
Popcorn Rosana Prada / Flickr

3. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is the best type of yoghurt. It is a great source of protein and calcium that helps the brain use trytophan and melatonin for a longer and restful sleep. You can top your bowl of Greek yogurt with fresh fruits like apples, pears, oranges.

4. Fruits

Eating certain fruits before bedtime can help you sleep better while also providing essential vitamins and minerals. Eating fruits like bananas, pineapples, kiwis, cherries, apples, and oranges before bedtime have been proven to increase melatonin production which helps with insomnia and aids good night rest, helping you wake up refreshed and ready for the next day.

Fruits
Fruits Wallpaper HD

5. Fresh vegetables

Vegetables are packed with nutrients, low in fat and calories, and also an important source of potassium. Veggies are best eaten raw and are also good for late night munching. If you want to cook them, it is advised not to overcook them as they will lose most of the vital nutrients.

Authors:

Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria is a passionate writer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Shaving your pubic hair: 4 factors to consider before getting rid of this hair

Shaving your pubic hair: 4 factors to consider before getting rid of this hair

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Here is how to start a conversation with a girl you like

Here is how to start a conversation with a girl you like

5 healthy snacks for late night munching

5 healthy snacks for late night munching

5 fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you should visit

5 fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you should visit

5 ways childhood experiences can influence your love life

5 ways childhood experiences can influence your love life

Amstel Malta Ultra partners The Mix Africa to launch flagship PUMA store in Abuja

Amstel Malta Ultra partners The Mix Africa to launch flagship PUMA store in Abuja

7 ways to never get tired of s*x with your partner

7 ways to never get tired of s*x with your partner

Trending

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

Abakaliki

5 reasons why travelling abroad is not always worth it

5 reasons why travelling abroad is not always worth it