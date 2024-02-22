5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

There are some snacks that may have been recalled in their country of production but might still be sold in Nigeria. Although not all the products are recalled, certain batches are. So, in most cases, it's just a specific batch that's harmful.

Here are five of them:

1. Mars Bounty Ice Cream Bars

Mars Bounty Ice Cream bars were recalled in Ireland, Malta, and other countries due to the presence of an unauthorised pesticide, ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is not allowed in EU-produced foods but may be approved in other countries. Consumption of contaminated Mars Bounty ice cream bars does not pose an acute health risk, but prolonged consumption increases the risk.

2. Revels

Mars Wrigley UK has issued a recall notice for three sizes of Revels chocolate bags in England, Wales, and Scotland due to concerns about rubber particles in 2023. The notice affects the 71g Revels treat bag, 112g Revels pouch, and 205g More to Share bags with best-before dates of October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024, and November 10, 2024. Customers should be aware of the batch numbers on the product packaging.

3. Quakers Oats Granola Bars

December 2023 and January 2024, Quaker Oats Company recalled certain granola bars and cereals due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella can cause severe and potentially fatal infections in young children, old people and those with weakened immune systems. Infected individuals may experience fever, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella can enter the bloodstream, leading to more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

4. Twix Barres Glacées

Iceland recalled Twix Barres Glacées due to potential health risks. According to Halton Borough Council Trading Standards, the bars may contain milk, wheat, almonds, hazelnuts, and peanuts, which are not listed on the label and could cause allergies or intolerances to those affected by these ingredients.

5. Cadbury Chocolate

Thousands of Cadbury chocolate made by Muller, a dairy and milk supplier, have been recalled as a precautionary measure by the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The alert pertains to the Crunchie, Daim, Flake, Dairy Milk Buttons, and Dairy Milk Chunks 75g chocolate desserts, as well as the six-pack of 75g Cadbury Heroes desserts. Only products with specific use -by May 17–18, 2023 - dates are affected.

This is due to concerns about contamination by listeria bacteria. The bacteria can cause symptoms like high temperatures, muscle pain, chills, and diarrhoea. While listeriosis is generally harmless, rare cases can lead to serious complications like sepsis or meningitis.

