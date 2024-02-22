ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

Temi Iwalaiye

Many popular chocolate bars have been recalled in other countries but are still sold in Nigeria.

Revels [Amazon]
Revels [Amazon]

Recommended articles

There are some snacks that may have been recalled in their country of production but might still be sold in Nigeria. Although not all the products are recalled, certain batches are. So, in most cases, it's just a specific batch that's harmful.

Here are five of them:

ADVERTISEMENT
Mars Bounty Ice Cream Bar [Brakes]
Mars Bounty Ice Cream Bar [Brakes] Pulse Nigeria

Mars Bounty Ice Cream bars were recalled in Ireland, Malta, and other countries due to the presence of an unauthorised pesticide, ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is not allowed in EU-produced foods but may be approved in other countries. Consumption of contaminated Mars Bounty ice cream bars does not pose an acute health risk, but prolonged consumption increases the risk.

Revels [Amazon]
Revels [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

Mars Wrigley UK has issued a recall notice for three sizes of Revels chocolate bags in England, Wales, and Scotland due to concerns about rubber particles in 2023. The notice affects the 71g Revels treat bag, 112g Revels pouch, and 205g More to Share bags with best-before dates of October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024, and November 10, 2024. Customers should be aware of the batch numbers on the product packaging.

ADVERTISEMENT
Quaker Oats recall [Marketwatch]
Quaker Oats recall [Marketwatch] Pulse Nigeria

December 2023 and January 2024, Quaker Oats Company recalled certain granola bars and cereals due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella can cause severe and potentially fatal infections in young children, old people and those with weakened immune systems. Infected individuals may experience fever, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella can enter the bloodstream, leading to more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Twix glacees [iStock]
Twix glacees [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Iceland recalled Twix Barres Glacées due to potential health risks. According to Halton Borough Council Trading Standards, the bars may contain milk, wheat, almonds, hazelnuts, and peanuts, which are not listed on the label and could cause allergies or intolerances to those affected by these ingredients.

Cadbury chocolate [marketwatch]
Cadbury chocolate [marketwatch] Pulse Nigeria

Thousands of Cadbury chocolate made by Muller, a dairy and milk supplier, have been recalled as a precautionary measure by the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The alert pertains to the Crunchie, Daim, Flake, Dairy Milk Buttons, and Dairy Milk Chunks 75g chocolate desserts, as well as the six-pack of 75g Cadbury Heroes desserts. Only products with specific use -by May 17–18, 2023 - dates are affected.

This is due to concerns about contamination by listeria bacteria. The bacteria can cause symptoms like high temperatures, muscle pain, chills, and diarrhoea. While listeriosis is generally harmless, rare cases can lead to serious complications like sepsis or meningitis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next time you are in the supermarket, keep an eye on these for their production and expiry dates.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

How to subtly demand attention from men with your beauty

How to subtly demand attention from men with your beauty

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

10 signs you're mistaking infatuation for love

10 signs you're mistaking infatuation for love

7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rumour has it you got flowers on Valentine's Day [Freepik]

3 easy ways to keep your flowers fresh for longer

An AI-generated image of perfectly flaky, juicy, homemade sausage rolls

How to make sausage rolls

Beans and fried plantain can be unhealthy too [Food Hub]

5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

Mind-blowing inventions that could change the world [Freethink]

5 mind-blowing inventions that could change the world