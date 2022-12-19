5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

If you are looking for a change, here are five other foods you can try on Christmas Day apart from rice.

1) Yam and goat meat pepper soup

Yam and goat meat pepper soup also referred to as Ukodo by the Urhobo people in Nigeria is definitely one meal you can try on Christmas day. This includes a mixture of the popular Nigerian pepper soup with yam or if you like, unripe plantain.

With Yam and goat meat pepper soup, you do not only get to enjoy a delicious meal, but one that is rich in protein and vitamins.

2) Amala

There is never a wrong time to eat Amala and Christmas day should definitely go with a bowl of amala if you are looking for an alternative to rice.

This popular swallow has lots of nutritional benefits that include reducing cholesterol levels, regulating blood sugar and aiding digestion. Amala can be eaten with the popular ewedu and gbegiri or with any soup of your choice.

3) Pounded yam and egusi soup

Instead of rice on Christmas day, you could try pounded yam and the lovely egusi soup. This is one meal that is now easy to prepare as thanks to poundo flour, you do not have to go through the actual stress of pounding the yam with a mortar and pestle.

With pounded yam, you get a meal that aids in digestion, low fat food and one that helps the memory.

4) Spaghetti

Spaghetti is also another meal that can replace rice on Christmas day. This is one meal that can be cooked in lots of interesting ways such as adding meatballs, vegetables etc. With spaghetti, you also get a rich source of carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

5) Oha soup

Oha soup, also called Ofe Oha, native to the southeastern part of Nigeria is definitely one meal you should add to your Christmas day menu. This is one meal that is not only super delicious, it comes with lots of health benefits such as reducing toxins, lowering blood sugar level and could help prevent cancer.