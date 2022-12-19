ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

Oghenerume Progress

Christmas is that time of the year that goes with lots of festivities and most importantly - food.

A plate of Oha Soup [Reterdeen]
A plate of Oha Soup [Reterdeen]

It is one of those days where people get to eat a whole lot of food as they mark the birth of Jesus. Over the years, rice - a staple food in Nigeria has been the most consumed food on Christmas day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

If you are looking for a change, here are five other foods you can try on Christmas Day apart from rice.

Yam and goat meat pepper soup also referred to as Ukodo by the Urhobo people in Nigeria is definitely one meal you can try on Christmas day. This includes a mixture of the popular Nigerian pepper soup with yam or if you like, unripe plantain.

With Yam and goat meat pepper soup, you do not only get to enjoy a delicious meal, but one that is rich in protein and vitamins.

Ukodo (Yam and plantain pepper soup)
Ukodo (Yam and plantain pepper soup) Pulse Nigeria

There is never a wrong time to eat Amala and Christmas day should definitely go with a bowl of amala if you are looking for an alternative to rice.

This popular swallow has lots of nutritional benefits that include reducing cholesterol levels, regulating blood sugar and aiding digestion. Amala can be eaten with the popular ewedu and gbegiri or with any soup of your choice.

A plate of amala and ewedu soup
A plate of amala and ewedu soup ece-auto-gen

Instead of rice on Christmas day, you could try pounded yam and the lovely egusi soup. This is one meal that is now easy to prepare as thanks to poundo flour, you do not have to go through the actual stress of pounding the yam with a mortar and pestle.

With pounded yam, you get a meal that aids in digestion, low fat food and one that helps the memory.

Ekitis love 'Iyan' (pounded yam) and Egusi soup
Ekitis love 'Iyan' (pounded yam) and Egusi soup ece-auto-gen

Spaghetti is also another meal that can replace rice on Christmas day. This is one meal that can be cooked in lots of interesting ways such as adding meatballs, vegetables etc. With spaghetti, you also get a rich source of carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Spaghetti and meatballs [pressurecookrecipes]
Spaghetti and meatballs [pressurecookrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

Oha soup, also called Ofe Oha, native to the southeastern part of Nigeria is definitely one meal you should add to your Christmas day menu. This is one meal that is not only super delicious, it comes with lots of health benefits such as reducing toxins, lowering blood sugar level and could help prevent cancer.

Which of these meals are you trying this Christmas?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

Father Christmas vs Santa Claus: Why Nigeria’s version is cooler and scarier

Father Christmas vs Santa Claus: Why Nigeria’s version is cooler and scarier

Jumia Food Nigeria partners with Domino’s Pizza to bring meals closer to Nigerians

Jumia Food Nigeria partners with Domino’s Pizza to bring meals closer to Nigerians

TuneCore and Afrochella present final round of rising star DJ Challenge on December 27th

TuneCore and Afrochella present final round of rising star DJ Challenge on December 27th

Mr Eazi announces Detty Rave will hold this year - December 27 in Ghana

Mr Eazi announces Detty Rave will hold this year - December 27 in Ghana

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

Teni, Ladipoe, Wurld, others to perform at FUZE Festival

WeCare: Health & Safety at Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022

WeCare: Health & Safety at Flutterwave Flytime Fest 2022

Top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2022

Top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interesting facts about Igbo culture

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

Oya leads dead people to the afterlife [yagbeonilu]

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

Annang: A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of one of Africa's wisest people [Hometown]

A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of Annang people

How to survive the dettiness of December [Guardianng]

5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December