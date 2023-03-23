5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

ADVERTISEMENT
Some meals to avoid when you are on your period.

Stay away from beans [cozycook]
Many women suffer premenstrual symptoms before their period, such as mood swings, headaches, bloating, and cramps. When their period starts, menstrual pain usually get worse.

Research has shown that certain foods should be avoided when on your period, to prevent menstrual pain.

Stay away from processed foods [Umc]
Foods in cans can contain a lot of salt, which makes bloating and cramping worse. Refined sugar from candy, biscuits and soda also makes cramping worse, so stay away from those. Stick to healthy, fresh selections while you are on your period.

Stay away from milk [Nature]
Milk and dairy products contain saturated fats that can cause inflammation, which can make your period pain worse.

Before and during your period, caffeine can make your pelvic pain worse. Plus coffee can make you feel more stressed and irritated. Drink chamomile, plenty of water or ginger tea instead.

Stay away from beans [cozycook]
Beans, which are normally nutritious and high in fibre and vitamins, can cause stomach trouble when you're on your period.

Fried foods cause stomach distress and interfere with normal digestion. Stick to foods that are mildly cooked, steamed, or grilled while you are menstruating.

