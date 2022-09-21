5 foods that can boost ovulation

Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to improve your ovulation naturally, including paying attention to your diet. Check out these 5 foods that you can begin to eat to boost your ovulation.

1) Citrus fruits

When it comes to boosting ovulation and fertility, foods that are rich in folate, among other vitamins are highly beneficial.

Citrus fruits such as grapefruits, oranges, kiwi, etc., are not only rich in vitamin c, potassium, and calcium but also folate, a B Vitamin that increases your chance of getting pregnant by regulating your ovulation and improving the health of your eggs.

2) Egg yolk

The bulk of the vitamins (Vitamin B6, folate, B12) and nutrients (Iron, zinc, calcium) contained in eggs are found in the yolk. As a matter of fact, 100% of the Vitamin A in an egg is in the yolk.

These vitamins are especially helpful when it comes boosting ovulation and also help develop embryo development after conception.

3) Full-fat dairy

Dairy products, particularly fatty dairy products like cheese, whole cream, yoghurt, are rich in probiotics, calcium, and vitamin D, all of which help improve ovulation.

4) Dark leafy greens

Vegetables like spinach, kale, etc., are super rich in prenatal nutrients like calcium, folate and iron which help improve ovulation.

Here’s a tip to help you. Consider eating more dark leafy greens when you’re menstruating to help boost ovulation afterwards.

5) Beans

You may not enjoy eating beans but it is important to include it in your diet more often because it is highly nutritious and helpful to your body.

Beans is rich in fiber, protein and folate, all of which are crucial in maintaining a healthy hormonal balance. When you’re hormones are balanced, you won’t have any problem ovulating.