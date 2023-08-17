ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 diet mistakes and how to avoid them

Samiah Ogunlowo

To eat is a necessity, but to eat intelligently is an art.

Embarking on a health-conscious dietary journey requires vigilance [Gracefilled plate]
Embarking on a health-conscious dietary journey requires vigilance [Gracefilled plate]

Recommended articles

However, even with the best intentions, certain diet mistakes can sneak into your routine, hindering your progress.

Here are five common diet mistakes and how to steer clear of them;

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipping breakfast might seem like a time-saving measure, but it's a mistake that can disrupt your metabolism and leave you famished later in the day.

Breakfast provides the energy needed for a productive day [Essence]
Breakfast provides the energy needed for a productive day [Essence] Pulse Nigeria

A hearty breakfast jumpstarts your metabolism and provides the energy needed for a productive day. Opt for a balanced mix of proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats to fuel your morning.

Portion control plays a pivotal role in maintaining a healthy weight. Eating large portions, even of nutritious foods, can lead to excess calorie intake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Practice mindful eating by listening to your body's hunger cues and choosing smaller plate sizes to encourage appropriate portions.

Water is the elixir of life, and not staying adequately hydrated is a common mistake. Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking. Keep a water bottle within reach throughout the day, and make it a habit to hydrate consistently.

Always stay hydrated [Eatthis]
Always stay hydrated [Eatthis] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Processed foods, although convenient, often hide excessive amounts of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium. Relying heavily on these foods can compromise your health.

Aim to fill your plate with whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, ensuring a well-rounded and nutrient-rich diet.

Extreme diets that eliminate entire food groups can rob your body of essential nutrients. While it's wise to limit certain foods, such as highly processed items, completely cutting out major food groups can lead to nutritional imbalances.

Strive for variety by incorporating a diverse range of foods into your diet, ensuring you receive a comprehensive spectrum of nutrients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embarking on a health-conscious dietary journey requires vigilance and a commitment to avoiding common pitfalls.

By sidestepping these five diet mistakes – skipping breakfast, overeating, neglecting hydration, relying on processed foods, and eliminating entire food groups – you set yourself up for a successful and sustainable approach to nutrition.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 diet mistakes and how to avoid them

5 diet mistakes and how to avoid them

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

5 best malls in Lagos

5 best malls in Lagos

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

Lots of Christians live in the church-free country [freepik]

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!