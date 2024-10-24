ADVERTISEMENT
5 countries with flags that look the same

It may surprise you to know that many countries have the same or similar flags.

Countries with the same flags

One of the ways to identify a country is their flag. During international athletic events like the Olympics and World Cup, people can typically tell a country by their flag.

However, you may get confused when you realize some countries have identical flags.

Indonesia and Monaco flag [Britannica]
Indonesia and Monaco flag [Britannica] Pulse Nigeria

Indonesia and Monaco's flags are nearly identical, with red stripes over white. However, Indonesia's flag is longer and has a history dating back hundreds of years.

Monaco's flag comes from the Monegasque's heraldic colours, while Indonesia's is associated with the Majapahit empire.

ALSO READ: What did the Nigerian flag look like before independence?

Luxembourg (top) Netherlands (bottom) [Britannica]
Luxembourg (top) Netherlands (bottom) [Britannica] Pulse Nigeria

The Dutch (Netherlands) flag was inspired by the French tricolour. It was introduced in the mid-17th century, featuring a red, white, and blue horizontal stripe.

Luxembourg, a neighbouring country, didn't copy them, but they have the same colour only slightly longer and use a different blue shade, unlike the Dutch flag.

Cote d' Ivoire (bottom) Ireland (Top)
Cote d' Ivoire (bottom) Ireland (Top) Pulse Nigeria
ALSO READ: 5 African countries still using their colonial names - just like Nigeria

These two countries on different continents have the same colours.

The Irish and Côte d'Ivoire flags share a design of green, white, and orange vertical stripes, but the green stripe on the Irish flag is on the hoist side (the side close to the flagpole), while the Côte d'Ivoire flag is reversed.

Australia (Bottom) New Zealand (Top)
Australia (Bottom) New Zealand (Top) Pulse Nigeria
Australia and New Zealand's flags share similarities, including a blue field with a Union Jack and Southern Cross constellation depiction.

However, they have distinct differences, such as the Australian flag featuring five white stars and a larger "commonwealth" star and the New Zealand flag featuring red and white stars.

Chad (top) and Romania (bottom) [Britannica]
Chad (top) and Romania (bottom) [Britannica] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Why 7 countries in the world have 'stan’ in their names

The Romanian and Chad national flags are nearly identical in design and size, with little differences in colour between the blue, yellow, and red vertical stripes.

The Romanian flag dates back to 1861, while the Chad flag, first hoisted in 1959, replaced the green stripe with a blue one after Mali's flag looked like it.

It's so interesting to note that countries subconsciously create similar or the same flags.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

