Nigeria used many flags before they settled for the green white green that’s still in use today.
What did the Nigerian flag look like before independence?
What was Nigeria's flag journey before independence in 1960?
Recommended articles
Here’s a breakdown of Nigeria’s flags:
1800s:
- British Takeover (1800): Britain took control of Nigeria and used British naval flags (Blue and White Ensigns).
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Nigeria
- British West Africa (1870): A British Blue Ensign with a badge featuring an elephant, palm tree, sand, and green mountains is adopted for the region that includes Nigeria.
Pulse Nigeria
- Oil Rivers Colony (1884): Britain claims the Niger Delta, renaming it the Oil Rivers, and continues using the British Blue Ensign.
Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
- Royal Niger Company (1887–1888): This company controls parts of Nigeria and uses a flag based on the British White Ensign with a unique badge. They later switch to a blue ensign with the same badge.
- Niger Coast Protectorate (1893): The Oil Rivers Protectorate gets a new name, but the British Blue Ensign remains the flag.
1900s:
- Nigeria Split (1900): The country is divided into north and south, each using a variation of the British Blue Ensign: the North keeps the blue ensign, and the South uses a green circle on a white background.
Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
- Unified Colony (1914): Nigeria becomes a unified British colony, and the British Blue Ensign returns as the sole flag.
- Independence (1960): Nigeria gains independence and adopts its current green-white-green tricolour flag, designed by Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi. This new flag symbolised wealth (green) and peace (white).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
7 overnight beauty tips with honey
Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry
When did humans begin to use modern cutlery?
What did the Nigerian flag look like before independence?
Here's what really happens when you hold in a fart
D'USSÉ Cognac celebrates new partnership with Obi's house
3 dangers of using penis enlargement drugs and gadgets
7 ways you are damaging your nonstick cooking utensils without even knowing
South East students entrepreneurs, innovation conference records massive success
A simple guide to breast self-exams every woman should know
7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist
5 oldest known sculptures in the world
Pulse Sports
Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?
Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen
No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes
Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics
ADVERTISEMENT