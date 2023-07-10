ADVERTISEMENT
5 countries that have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians

How many countries have visa-banned or restricted Nigerians?

UAE banned Nigerians last year [expactica]
UAE banned Nigerians last year [expactica]

To travel to many countries, you need to have a visa, which allows you to stay there for a specified period of time. Most times, your passport determines if you get a visa or not. Some countries' passports are so good that you don’t need a visa to travel around the world. Nigerian passports aren’t so good, so most times you need a visa to visit other countries.

These countries have banned Nigerians at some point:

Turkey visa banned Nigerians [Wonderpolis]
Turkey visa banned Nigerians [Wonderpolis] Pulse Nigeria

It was reported last year that Nigerian nationals who wish to visit Turkey can no longer utilize the e-visa option. Instead, they are required to submit their applications at a Turkish Consulate which may approve or disapprove.

The decision appears to have been made in reaction to the frequent terrorist attacks in Nigeria and the heightened security alert that ensued after assaults on the Custodial Center in Abuja. Some of the terrorists were among those who were freed.

In 2017, Former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that expanded the restrictions imposed on individuals from six nations, namely Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania. Nigerians received 7,922 immigrant visas in total in 2018, which was the second-highest number among African countries. The ban was lifted by current US President, Joe Biden in 2021.

UAE banned Nigerians last year [expactica]
UAE banned Nigerians last year [expactica] Pulse Nigeria

In October of last year, Nigerian citizens were deemed ineligible for visas by the immigration authorities of the United Arab Emirates. All visa applications were subsequently rejected, and fees paid for the applications were deemed non-refundable.

The UAE sent messages to its business partners in Nigeria, including travel agencies, on Friday containing the announcement.

The Dubai authorities put all applications on hold until the disputes between the UAE government and the Nigerian government are resolved, without offering any explanation for the suspension.

The UK restricted Nigerian immigrants this year [travelleisure]
The UK restricted Nigerian immigrants this year [travelleisure] Pulse Nigeria

United Kingdom have always been strict when it comes to immigration and just recently eased up on immigrants.

However, to reduce net migration, the UK announced in May of this year that it plans to prohibit international students from being accompanied by their families as of 2024.

Richard Montgomery, the British high commissioner to Nigeria, said that the new regulation was not directed at Nigerians, though it will most likely affect them.

Many politicians are also banned from the United Kingdom. Those involved in electoral malpractice this year were banned from visiting the UK.

Seychelles recently visa banned Nigerians [travelleisure]
Seychelles recently visa banned Nigerians [travelleisure] Pulse Nigeria

According to reports, Seychelles, an Island country in Africa, has banned Nigerian passport holders from seeking short-term visas or vacations.

After getting a rejection email, a travel content maker posted a screenshot that stated that Seychelles are not accepting Nigerian passport holders for holiday purposes.

