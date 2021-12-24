RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 characteristics of December in Lagos

What is the Christmas season like in Lagos?

Can't have a December in Lagos without Zenith Bank's Christmas decoration [Lailas News]
Can't have a December in Lagos without Zenith Bank's Christmas decoration [Lailas News]

This is my first year living in Lagos - I have always been a visitor and I can tell you for free that Lagos is a very peculiar place.

In other parts of Nigeria, you can feel the year winding down but not so in Lagos, there is increased activity starting from November.

You start to feel the year coming to an end when people start losing items as theft and petty stealing rises steadily. This year, there was the Lagos flu which is a combination of malaria, cough, and catarrh.

But what are the main hallmarks of the Christmas season?

Lagos traffic is bad. Lagos Christmas traffic is worse.

Traffic that does not move, traffic that will have you in the same place for hours, a 15 minutes journey turns to an hour.

The sad thing is you are rushing to an event. Just know that you will be at least two hours late no matter where you are going.

Traffic aside, if you can put it aside, you can have the most fun of your life in Lagos in December.

Almost every artiste has a show in Lagos during this period and even if you are not a concert person, many organisers have other types of parties and shows during this period. You cannot be bored.

Private cabs triple their fares during this period. Are more people demanding rides than normal? Well, if you cannot take the bus, my advice is always to split the cab with someone. That is how I survived and when I cannot do this, I take a bus.

Christmas Village is a very exciting thing about Lagos, it is a very family-friendly Christmas, but even adults can have pure unadulterated fun at Christmas Village.

What is more festive than a whole street decorated with lights? Zenith Bank brings cheer every Christmas.

5 characteristics of December in Lagos

