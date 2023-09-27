ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 biggest culture shocks from around the world

Temi Iwalaiye

When in Rome, act like the Romans.

Eating insects in Thailand [bbc]
Eating insects in Thailand [bbc]

Recommended articles

Today is World Tourism Day, and that’s why we would like to share some culture shocks you are likely to encounter if you are travelling around the world:

In China, toilets come with lids, levers, pulls, or balances; some require squatting over a hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, there are no doors in the toilets. The Chinese bathroom features a small wall on either side of the toilet, without doors, resembling a booth without a curtain. This means that you won’t have any privacy and have to watch others use the bathroom while you're there.

Foxes in London [Timeout]
Foxes in London [Timeout] Pulse Nigeria

These wild animals are found everywhere in London. There are an estimated 60,000 foxes in London. New transport systems enabled people to live and work in different locations, leading to the construction of suburban housing in previously rural areas, allowing foxes to adapt. Fortunately, foxes are not dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT
Always leave food on your plate [huffpost]
Always leave food on your plate [huffpost] Pulse Nigeria

When you like a meal, you might be tempted to clean your plates, but don’t do this in China as it may indicate a desire for more food, which may be perceived as offensive or even result in more food being given to the person.

Japan is known for its strict adherence to politeness in public, particularly when travelling by public transport. Making noise is considered bad manners, and answering your phone on the train is considered rude. To avoid disturbing other commuters, it is recommended to keep all devices silent until in private, as it is considered rude to disturb others.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eating insects in Thailand [bbc]
Eating insects in Thailand [bbc] Pulse Nigeria

When you are in Thailand, you will be shocked by the number of insects they eat. From bamboo worms to silk larvae, red ants, crickets, scorpions, spiders, and waterbugs, just know that the streets of Bangkok are lined with vendors selling insects to people.

At the end of the day, you ought to be respectful of people’s cultures, no matter how shocking they appear.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'How to summon a demon' and 9 other strange questions people ask Google

'How to summon a demon' and 9 other strange questions people ask Google

5 biggest culture shocks from around the world

5 biggest culture shocks from around the world

3 BY 4 Gourmet celebrates Africa’s culture with Street Food Celebration

3 BY 4 Gourmet celebrates Africa’s culture with Street Food Celebration

Sleep paralysis: Caused by witches or a natural occurrence?

Sleep paralysis: Caused by witches or a natural occurrence?

Here's all you need to know about Kegel exercises

Here's all you need to know about Kegel exercises

Irish Board launches €1m Spirits campaign in Nigeria

Irish Board launches €1m Spirits campaign in Nigeria

itel's Love Always on CSR initiative enriches education in Nigeria

itel's Love Always on CSR initiative enriches education in Nigeria

Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise

Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise

Nigerian brand Gia Bridals dazzles with collections at New York Fashion Week

Nigerian brand Gia Bridals dazzles with collections at New York Fashion Week

5 toxic habits you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship

5 toxic habits you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report

How to make 'Chanko Nabe' soup Japanese sports personalities use for weight gain

How to make 'Chanko Nabe' soup Japanese sports personalities use for weight gain

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The exhibition was at the Royal Academy of Arts [Perthnow]

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Polyandry is a form of polygamy where a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time [kokotv]

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Yoruba tribal marks were once seen as a symbol of beauty [TamilahPhotography]

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

Masa is quite straightforward to prepare [TheGuardian]

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy