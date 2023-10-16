ADVERTISEMENT
5 biblical cities still existing today

Oghenerume Progress

These biblical cities still in existence today remind us of the enduring legacy of the biblical narratives and the people who have called these places home for thousands of years.

Would you visit any of the Biblical cities? [Science Channel]

These stories mentioned great cities, some of which were destroyed and others had powerful kingdoms.

Some of these cities mentioned in the Bible, have stood the test of time, and are still in existence today. Here are five biblical cities that fall into this category;

Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is perhaps the most famous biblical city still thriving today. Mentioned numerous times in the Bible, it holds deep significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Its Old City, with sites like the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and Al-Aqsa Mosque, stands as a testament to centuries of religious and cultural diversity.

Jericho, is another biblical city still in existence today. The story of how the walls of Jericho fell down flat is a popular bible story. Today, Jericho remains one of the world's oldest inhabited cities.

It is located in the Palestinian Territories and is popular for its archaeological sites that tell stories of its ancient past, including the ruins of ancient walls and towers.

Biblical stories about Abraham, Isaac and Jacob mention Hebron, another ancient city still in existence today. The Cave of the Patriarchs, believed to be the burial site of these biblical figures, is a revered religious site for Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Despite the complexities of the region, Hebron continues to be inhabited and holds religious importance for multiple faiths.

Damascus, the capital of Syria, is often cited as the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world. It is mentioned in the Bible in various contexts, including the conversion of Apostle Paul.

Despite the challenges faced by the city in recent years due to conflicts, Damascus retains its historical charm, with ancient sites, markets, and a rich cultural heritage.

Going through the New Testament, you will definitely come across Rome or the Roman empire. This city had a great impact during the birth and death of Jesus Christ. Today, Rome is one of the oldest continuously occupied cities in Europe attracting tourists from all over the world.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

