5 best places to hike in Nigeria

Nigeria's landscape is a paradise for hikers with its various natural sites and tropical climate. Several trails have been discovered which are perfect for hiking for every skill level from the moderately easy to the steepest. Here are some of the best hiking trails in Nigeria.

1. Chappal Waddi

Chappal Waddi is also known as Gangirwal mountain or the mountain of death, chappal waddi mountain is the highest point in Nigeria and also in West Africa, standing about 7 936 feet above sea level. It is one of the toughest hikes in Nigeria.

This mountain is located in Taraba state. Hiking to the top of this mountain is a tough one and requires lots of endurance. It takes hours to reach the summit of the mountain due to the wetness of the rock and its uneven terrain.

The view at the summit is however worth every minute of the hike. At the peak, you're at a higher altitude than anyone else in West Africa.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Olumo rock

Olumo rock is one of the most popular attractions in Nigeria. It is located in Ogun State. The historical rock made of granite boulders has been in existence for thousands of years and also holds a lot of cultural significance.

Although it is estimated to be 450 feet above sea level, Olumo rock is one of the easiest hikes in Nigeria. This is a result of the artificial steps carved into the rock making it easy to walk up the massive collection of rocks.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Canopy walkway, LCC

The Lekki Conservation Center in Lagos is home to the longest canopy walkway in Africa. The suspended bridge measures 1300 feet and covers a land area of 78 hectares. Although the walk is not for the fainthearted, it is very safe and offers a panoramic view of unique wildlife experiences.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Erin Ijesha waterfall

Erin Ijesha waterfall is a popular tourist attraction located in Osun State. It is famed for its seven layers of fall. Hiking to the seventh stage of this waterfall takes about 3 hours. The terrain is quite rocky and requires some climbing and crawling.

he best part about hiking this waterfall is that at the end of the hike, you would have walked from Osun State to Ekiti state where the water source is located.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Idanre hill

Idanre hills are steep-sided, smooth and dome-shaped hills said to be over 800 years. The hills are found in Ondo state in the old town of Idanre. To get to the top of the hill, tourists would have to climb over 600 steps.