5 apps Lagosians use to order food

They have to rely on different apps like;

1. Jumia Foods

Jumia Foods is the most popular food app in Lagos, especially for those who order from the Chicken Republic. The delivery fee depends on the vendor, some averaging between N500 to N600.

2. Chow Deck

Chow Deck is an app that connects people to vendors. What makes chowder so good is the meals are cheap, and some people testify that the meals are sweeter, but the delivery fee is on the high side, so people would rather order in bulk.

3. Bolt foods

Bolt foods are relatively new, but some people have used them, and testify that it is effective. Others said they do not deliver to their homes.

4. Glovo

Glovo is a delivery service that brings food from restaurants you order from. They are quite efficient, and there are minimal delays.

5. Eden life

Although this is more than a meal delivery service, they do laundry and house cleaning, but they also cook food and deliver it to you. They help you curate a perfect meal plan.