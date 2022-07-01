RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 apps Lagosians use to order food

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some apps that you can order food from if you live in Lagos.

These apps makes getting meals easy [istockphoto]

Living and working in Lagos often means you won’t have enough time to cook food. Read on how Lagosians navigate eating despite their busy schedules here;

They have to rely on different apps like;

Jumia Foods is the most popular food app in Lagos, especially for those who order from the Chicken Republic. The delivery fee depends on the vendor, some averaging between N500 to N600.

Chow Deck is an app that connects people to vendors. What makes chowder so good is the meals are cheap, and some people testify that the meals are sweeter, but the delivery fee is on the high side, so people would rather order in bulk.

Bolt foods are relatively new, but some people have used them, and testify that it is effective. Others said they do not deliver to their homes.

Glovo is a delivery service that brings food from restaurants you order from. They are quite efficient, and there are minimal delays.

Although this is more than a meal delivery service, they do laundry and house cleaning, but they also cook food and deliver it to you. They help you curate a perfect meal plan.

This app is quite different from the others because it doesn’t connect you to vendors, but they cook the meals for you. The prices are above average.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

